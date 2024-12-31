Bills: Josh Allen will start Week 18 to keep his consecutive start streak alive

At 13-3, the Buffalo Bills have had the AFC East secured for weeks now. The team is 10-1 in their last 11 games and has locked in the #2 seed in the AFC playoffs. Buffalo has one more game in the 2024 regular season and it’s on the road vs. the Patriots.

Bills QB Josh Allen has started 114 games in a row. That is currently the NFL’s longest active streak by a QB. Allen wants to keep that consecutive streak going and will start in Week 18 vs. New England. This was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Allen will start the game at QB and then will quickly be taken out. Buffalo will use a mix of starters and backups in Week 18 vs. the Patriots.

Dating back to his rookie season in 2018, Josh Allen has started 114 straight games. That is currently the longest streak in the NFL and Allen plans to keep it alive. The MVP candidate will start in Week 18 vs. the Patriots but will quickly be subbed out. His backup in 2024 is veteran QB Mitch Trubisky. He’ll see a majority of the playing time once Allen exits. Buffalo wants to keep their franchise QB healthy for the postseason. The Bills missed out on the #1 seed in the AFC but they are locked in for the #2 seed. They will face the #7 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Since Josh Allen was drafted in 2018, the Bills have won 10+ games in six of his seven seasons. Additionally, the team has won at least 13 games three times, including 2024. Buffalo handed the Chiefs their only loss of the 2024 season and wants a rematch in the postseason. As the #2 seed, their best shot of seeing the Chiefs again is in the AFC championship game. Allen and the Bills lost the conference championship to Mahomes and the Chiefs in 2020. The Bills have the confidence they can beat the Chiefs in the postseason if given another chance.