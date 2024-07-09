NFL

Aaron Rodgers Still Wants To Play With Davante Adams

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
5cae458d2400007600067c1f
5cae458d2400007600067c1f

When they were teammates playing for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams created one of the best QB/WR connections in the NFL. They’ve both moved on to new franchises since, to varying degrees of success, but Adams says that his old quarterback is still in his ear about someday playing together again.

Aaron Rodgers “In The Ear” Of Davante Adams

The star wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders made an appearance on the Up & Adams Show on Tuesday, and the host asked him about his lasting relationship with Aaron Rodgers. She pointed out that the two still spend time together, and asked Adams if Rodgers is still “in his ear” about playing together again. He confirmed:

Oh he’s in the ear, for sure…It’s not as easy, obviously we can get together and talk about the old times and potential of doing this and that. But like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that.

Rodgers is no stranger to getting his old friends to come and play with him again. During his later years with the Packers, the team brought back old players seemingly at the urging of Rodgers, and the Jets went out of their way to bring in some of the quarterback’s former teammates from Green Bay in 2023.

How Long Does Rodgers Have Left?

But Davante Adams has reiterated that he is happy in Las Vegas, despite the rumors of him eyeing new places to play in the recent past. He still has three years left on the 5-year, $140 million deal with the Raiders, though he is coming off of something of a down year as his team shuffled through inefficient quarterback play in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers will be looking for an even bigger bounce-back. After being the biggest story of last off-season, he suffered a major injury just a handful of plays into his career with the Jets, and is still working his way back into form. All eyes will be on New York again this season, as it remains to be seen how he performs now that he is on the other side of 40 years old.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
5cae458d2400007600067c1f
NFL

LATEST Aaron Rodgers Still Wants To Play With Davante Adams

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 09 2024
Jerry Hughes Texans pic
NFL
Veteran DE Jerry Hughes is returning to the Texans in 2024 for his 15th professional season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 09 2024

For the last two seasons, Jerry Hughes had been a member of the Houston Texans. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal ahead of the 2022 season. Hughes is a…

Aidan Hutchinson Lions pic
NFL
Aidan Hutchinson And Teammates Enjoying The Hype Around Detroit Lions: “We’re All Ready.”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 08 2024

Aidan Hutchinson has said that the Detroit Lions are enjoying all of the hype around their team after last years successful season and they are already prepared to go again…

Tom Brady
NFL
Tom Brady Proves He Can Still Throw In Star-Studded Beach Football Game During Offseason
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 05 2024
Daniel Jones
NFL
Giants GM Joe Schoen Will Give QB Daniel Jones One Last Chance At A New York Legacy
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 04 2024
Josh Jacobs
NFL
Josh Jacobs Has High Hopes For New Season In Green Bay: “The Sky Is The Limit In This Offense”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 03 2024
rsz 2024 01 18t043537z 758955097 mt1usatoday22317787 rtrmadp 3 nfl atlanta falcons at chicago bears
NFL
What Is The Capacity Of The Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium?
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jul 03 2024
Arrow to top