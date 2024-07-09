Aaron Rodgers Still Wants To Play With Davante Adams

When they were teammates playing for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams created one of the best QB/WR connections in the NFL. They’ve both moved on to new franchises since, to varying degrees of success, but Adams says that his old quarterback is still in his ear about someday playing together again.

Aaron Rodgers “In The Ear” Of Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers is actively trying to convince #Raiders WR Davante Adams to join him on the #Jets 👀 “He’s in the ear that’s for sure.” (via @UpAndAdamsShow) https://t.co/bZMO8oa93c pic.twitter.com/DllEl7nnQA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 9, 2024

The star wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders made an appearance on the Up & Adams Show on Tuesday, and the host asked him about his lasting relationship with Aaron Rodgers. She pointed out that the two still spend time together, and asked Adams if Rodgers is still “in his ear” about playing together again. He confirmed:

Oh he’s in the ear, for sure…It’s not as easy, obviously we can get together and talk about the old times and potential of doing this and that. But like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that.

Rodgers is no stranger to getting his old friends to come and play with him again. During his later years with the Packers, the team brought back old players seemingly at the urging of Rodgers, and the Jets went out of their way to bring in some of the quarterback’s former teammates from Green Bay in 2023.

How Long Does Rodgers Have Left?

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Raiders WR Davante Adams said on the @UpAndAdamsShow that Aaron Rodgers continues to be in his ear about getting him on the #Jets pic.twitter.com/uKeVAjpUnC — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 9, 2024

But Davante Adams has reiterated that he is happy in Las Vegas, despite the rumors of him eyeing new places to play in the recent past. He still has three years left on the 5-year, $140 million deal with the Raiders, though he is coming off of something of a down year as his team shuffled through inefficient quarterback play in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers will be looking for an even bigger bounce-back. After being the biggest story of last off-season, he suffered a major injury just a handful of plays into his career with the Jets, and is still working his way back into form. All eyes will be on New York again this season, as it remains to be seen how he performs now that he is on the other side of 40 years old.