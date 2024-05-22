In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers used the 26th pick in the first round to select QB Jordan Love. For the first three seasons of his career, he sat on the bench and learned from Hall of Famer QB Aaron Rodgers. Along the way, Love learned valuable lessons from Rodgers and we saw him flourish in 2023.

That was Love’s first season as the full-time starting QB for Green Bay. He did not miss a single game during the regular season and started in both of the Packers’ playoff games in 2024. Ahead of his 2023 campaign, the Packers decided to decline Love’s fifth-year option. Instead, they gave him a one-year, $13.5 million deal for the 2024 season. According to Love, that’s not nearly enough for him to commit to playing for Green Bay in 2024.

Will the Packers be able to handle Jordan Love’s contract dispute before the 2024 season officially begins?

No new contract…..no problem. #Packers Quarterback Jordan Love talks about the importance of being at OTAs creating chemistry with the guys. One word……Leader….. PAY THIS MAN HIS MONEY

Packers fans may be alarmed by Jordan Love not committing to playing in 2024 on his current deal. After his career-best season in 2023, Love wants to ink a long-term extension. However, Love still showed up to OTA’s and is not letting his contract situation affect the rest of the team. That’s what you want from the leader of your team and Love is showing those qualities. Joel Corry of CBS Sports reported that Love is expected to sign a contract worth $50 million annually. That’s much higher than the $13.5 million he was set to be paid. We’ll have to wait and see if Green Bay is willing to give him that type of extension.

The 2023 season was Jordan Love’s first season as the full-time starter for the Packers. As a rookie in 2020, Love did not make any appearances for the Packers. From 2021-2022, Love played in 10 games and made one start. Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets ahead of the 2023 season and it was Love’s turn to be the starter. The 25-year-old led Green Bay to a 9-8 record in 2023 and helped them win a playoff game as well. During his breakout season, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Jordan Love to Jayden Reed



There is still plenty of time for the Packers’ front office to work out a deal with Jordan Love. He might not get $50 million for this season, but he deserves more than the $13.5 he’s set to be paid. Love was one of four QBs to throw for 30+ passing touchdowns last season. On top of that, he added 247 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Green Bay knows that a long-term deal with Love is going to happen at some point. The two sides need to work on a deal with the time they have right now before the offseason gets hectic.