Aaron Judge To be Activated From The Injured List Friday

New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Jude is expected to be activated from the injured list on Friday just before their series against the Orioles.



The Yankees plan to activate Aaron Judge on Friday, per @Joelsherman1 pic.twitter.com/Y9TPn2Vbhk — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 26, 2023

Finally a return timetable is set as the Yankees are desperately waiting to get their star player back. They have struggled mightily without him. His power bat at the top of the lineup has been most feared in the MLB for the opposing pitcher for the past few seasons.

Judge has been out for almost two months with a nagging toe injury he suffers while crashing into the wall when facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. Judge won the AL MVP last season as he had a league leading 62 home runs and 131 RBIs. He proceeded to break the AL home run record with his 62.

Judge’s Impact

The 6’7″ powerhouse has been a pivotal figure in the Yankees’ success over the years. He is known for his mammoth home runs, stellar defense, and leadership both on and off the field. His absence left a noticeable impact on the team’s performance, and they struggled to maintain their position in the highly competitive American League East.

The New York Yankees are +2500 to win the World Series according to New York sportsbooks.

The Yankees currently sit last in the AL East with a record of 53-48. Getting Judge back and healthy before the trade deadline is just what this team needs. Over the next few days, the Yankees have to decide if they will try and compete for a playoff spot this season. The trade deadline is only a few days away. The team could honestly use an extra bat as the offense has not been what it once was when Judge was in the lineup.

The Yankees cannot rely on only Judge to help them out of their slump as he is just getting back from injury. The team will have to make some moves at the deadline for them to compete in this competitive AL East.