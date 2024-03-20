NFL

Aaron Donald Speaks On Retirement From NFL: “I’m Burnt Out”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
f26053b0 e2f8 11ee 8a5d 42094694baac
f26053b0 e2f8 11ee 8a5d 42094694baac

One of the greatest defensive players in NFL history called it quits last week. Aaron Donald announced his retirement after ten dominant seasons with the Los Angeles Rams franchise, and he shed some light on his decision in a recent interview.

Aaron Donald Speaks On Retirement From NFL

There may have been no player in league history that accomplished more defensively in a short time as Donald. After being drafted by the Rams with the 13th overall pick in 2014, he qualified for the Pro Bowl in each of his ten seasons in the league. He was named an All-Pro 8 times, with the only years that he missed out being his rookie season and 2022 when he played in just 11 games.

He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, with second, third, and fourth place finishes in other years, which is tied for the most ever with Lawrence Taylor. In fact, it is Taylor who has the only real argument against Donald’s numbers. The former New York Giants great also made ten straight Pro Bowls to begin his career, but was also named the NFL MVP in 1986, the last defensive player to accomplish that feat.

“I’m Burnt Out” Donald Says In Interview

In a video of an interview clip that Donald posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, he spoke about the reasons for retirement. After listing off all of his accomplishments, he says that he’s simply tired of the grind:

I’m complete. I’m full. I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me. I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17 (game) season, I just don’t got the urge…I’m burnt out…I’m satisfied with what I was able to do in ten years.

Donald will be a sure-fire first ballot Hall of Famer when he is first eligible in five years. He would be the first defensive tackle to be selected in his first year of eligibility since Warren Sapp in 2013.

His 111 career sacks ranks him 28th all-time in NFL history, but are the most by any player that was listed primarily as a defensive tackle throughout their career.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 5grfsi5z3fklzbkb2dzffuahna
NFL

LATEST 3 Possible Destinations For NFL Free Agent Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
USATSI 19549980 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Are The Chargers Destined To Select A WR With Their 5th Overall Draft Pick?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers made some serious changes to their wide receiver room this off-season. Both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have moved on after many years of being the…

rsz dm 240223 nfl live xavien howard
NFL
Cornerback Xavien Howard Expresses His Desire To Play For The Houston Texans
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024

The Houston Texans are one of the up-and-coming teams in the NFL after their story book season in 2023. One of the league’s worst the year before, they enjoyed a…

Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders pic
NFL
How many games will Jimmy Garoppolo play for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 20 2024
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State pic 1
NFL
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. will not work out for scouts at the Buckeyes Pro Day
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 20 2024
Jerry Jeudy Broncos pic
NFL
Can Jerry Jeudy live up to the $58 million extension he recently signed with the Cleveland Browns?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 20 2024
Trent Brown Patriots pic
NFL
Free agent OT Trent Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 19 2024
Arrow to top