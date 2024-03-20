Aaron Donald Speaks On Retirement From NFL: “I’m Burnt Out”

One of the greatest defensive players in NFL history called it quits last week. Aaron Donald announced his retirement after ten dominant seasons with the Los Angeles Rams franchise, and he shed some light on his decision in a recent interview.

Aaron Donald Speaks On Retirement From NFL

Now that @RamsNFL star defensive tackle @AaronDonald97 has announced his retirement, the year 2029 is worth noting. pic.twitter.com/HrhuGhCcIt — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 15, 2024

There may have been no player in league history that accomplished more defensively in a short time as Donald. After being drafted by the Rams with the 13th overall pick in 2014, he qualified for the Pro Bowl in each of his ten seasons in the league. He was named an All-Pro 8 times, with the only years that he missed out being his rookie season and 2022 when he played in just 11 games.

He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, with second, third, and fourth place finishes in other years, which is tied for the most ever with Lawrence Taylor. In fact, it is Taylor who has the only real argument against Donald’s numbers. The former New York Giants great also made ten straight Pro Bowls to begin his career, but was also named the NFL MVP in 1986, the last defensive player to accomplish that feat.

“I’m Burnt Out” Donald Says In Interview

In a video of an interview clip that Donald posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday, he spoke about the reasons for retirement. After listing off all of his accomplishments, he says that he’s simply tired of the grind:

I’m complete. I’m full. I think the passion to play the game is no longer there for me. I will always love football, but to think about going through another camp and another 17 (game) season, I just don’t got the urge…I’m burnt out…I’m satisfied with what I was able to do in ten years.

Donald will be a sure-fire first ballot Hall of Famer when he is first eligible in five years. He would be the first defensive tackle to be selected in his first year of eligibility since Warren Sapp in 2013.

His 111 career sacks ranks him 28th all-time in NFL history, but are the most by any player that was listed primarily as a defensive tackle throughout their career.