A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) are likely out for the Eagles in Week 4

Through three games this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-1. They started the season at a neutral site game in São Paulo, Brazil in Week 1. Philadelphia defeated Green Bay 34-29 in a hard-fought game for both teams. During that contest, Eagles WR A.J. Brown suffered a hamstring injury and hasn’t practiced since.

He’s missed each of their last two games. Additionally, WR DeVonta Smith took a vicious blow to the head in Week 3 vs. the New Orleans Saints. Smith was eventually ruled out of the game with a concussion and he’s missed two straight days of practice this week. All signs point to the Eagles being without their top WRs in Week 4 vs. the Buccaneers.

What WRs will be active for the Eagles in Week 4?

From @GMFB: A look at some of the key injuries to offensive stars — AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, George Kittle, and Sam LaPorta. pic.twitter.com/Qa3Bt98Iro — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2024



According to reports from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Eagles are expected to be without A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in Week 4. Two massive losses for the team. Brown has played in one game for the Eagles this season after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. He has five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown this season. His partner in crime DeVonta Smith played well in the two games that Brown has missed this season. The former Heisman Trophy Winner at Alabama has 14 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the last two weeks.

Unfortunately, Smith took a cheap hit near the end of the game in Week 3 and suffered a concussion. After missing two practices to start the week, Smith is trending toward not being available this Sunday. Not only are the Eagles without Brown and Smith but WR Britain Covey was placed on the IR. He has a fractured scapula and will miss roughly six weeks. That means Jahan Dotson, Parris Campbell, and rookie Johnny Wilson are the only healthy WRs on the active roster. The Eagles have Kyle Phillips, Danny Gray, Marcus Rosremy-Jacksaint, and John Ross. Expect to see a few of those players added to the active roster for Week 4.