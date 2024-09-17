NFL

Jalen Hurts Calls Game For Eagles In Final Drive As Interception Leads To Surprise Falcons Win

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Buccaneers vs Eagles Picks
Buccaneers vs Eagles Picks

The Atlanta Falcons caused an upset in Monday night football, as they edged past the Eagles in Philadelphia thanks to a Drake London touchdown in the final drive followed by a Jalen Hurts interception.

Falcons Upset Eagles

In a fairly close matchup, it was hard to separate Philadelphia and Atlanta throughout Monday night football but after leading for most the evening, the Falcons deserved the win in week 2.

After Saquon Barkley spilled a shovel pass on third and three close to the Falcons end zone, the Eagles chose to kick a field goal giving them a precarious six point lead with two minutes left for Atlanta to get a go ahead touchdown.

Atlanta moved up the field with extreme efficiency and with just 30 seconds left on the clock, Kirk Cousins fired a pass into Drake London who caught the game winning touchdown.

All hope was lost for Philadelphia in the final snap of the night, as Hurts tried to force a big play in an attempt to pull off a late comeback, but he was intercepted to kill the game off.

The Eagles clearly missed A.J. Brown in their defeat on Monday, with Jalen Hurts throwing just 183 passing yards and one interception in a tough evening for the Philly quarterback.

Cousins on the other hand was in impressive form, throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a much more satisfying performance than his week 1 loss.

Jalen Hurts Reflects

Hurts was booed on Monday night by his home fans for the first time in this NFL season but he did take responsibility for the loss post-match:

“When I look at this game, there was a lot of things that we could have controlled fundamentally in our details, the little things that we just didn’t take advantage of. So this is an opportunity for us to learn from it, but i think we’ve taken big steps in terms of coming together as a unit and we need to continue on that journey.

“In the end guys had opportunities to step up and they did that. We got to be better, i’ve got to be better… I feel like we went out there and played really hard, we just didn’t take advantage of the opportunities.”

Hurts closed out his conference saying: “I think the most important thing is everybody is focused and doing their jobs to help the team win and as I said before, to do that you have to learn from everything, you have to learn from your mistakes.”

The Eagles face the Saints next weekend in week 3 action, which will be a tough matchup after New Orleans moved to 2-0 this week with a convincing win over the Cowboys.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bryce Young Panthers pic
NFL

LATEST Carolina Panthers Bench Former Number One Draft Pick Bryce Young Just Two Weeks Into The Season

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2024
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ All-Pro WR Amon-Ra St. Brown avoided a major injury in Week 2 vs. the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 16 2024

The Detroit Lions were at home on Sunday in Week 2 to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the second meeting by these teams in the last calendar year….

Tyler Huntley Ravens pic
NFL
Tyler Huntley is being signed off the Ravens practice squad to the Miami Dolphins active roster
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 16 2024

Sadly, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another nasty concussion on Thursday Night Football in Week 2. The Pro Bowl QB is still meeting with doctors to determine what the next…

Isaiah Pacheco Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco could land on the IR after suffering a fibula injury in Week 2 vs. the Bengals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 16 2024
rsz dm 240107 kyler murray ffia
NFL
Kyler Murray Earns Perfect Passer Rating In Cardinals Win As Arizona Moves To 2-0
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 16 2024
bengals chiefs
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals Lose To The Chiefs By One Point After Harsh Pass Interference Call On Final Drive Of The Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 16 2024
Marquise Brown Cheifs pic
NFL
Chiefs’ WR Marquise Brown needs shoulder surgery and is being placed on the IR
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 13 2024
Arrow to top