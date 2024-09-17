The Atlanta Falcons caused an upset in Monday night football, as they edged past the Eagles in Philadelphia thanks to a Drake London touchdown in the final drive followed by a Jalen Hurts interception.

Falcons Upset Eagles

In a fairly close matchup, it was hard to separate Philadelphia and Atlanta throughout Monday night football but after leading for most the evening, the Falcons deserved the win in week 2.

After Saquon Barkley spilled a shovel pass on third and three close to the Falcons end zone, the Eagles chose to kick a field goal giving them a precarious six point lead with two minutes left for Atlanta to get a go ahead touchdown.

Atlanta moved up the field with extreme efficiency and with just 30 seconds left on the clock, Kirk Cousins fired a pass into Drake London who caught the game winning touchdown.

KIRK FINDS DRAKE LONDON IN THE END ZONE WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE LEFT 😱 FALCONS TAKE A ONE-POINT LEAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/47hDFw2RO1 — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2024

All hope was lost for Philadelphia in the final snap of the night, as Hurts tried to force a big play in an attempt to pull off a late comeback, but he was intercepted to kill the game off.

The Eagles clearly missed A.J. Brown in their defeat on Monday, with Jalen Hurts throwing just 183 passing yards and one interception in a tough evening for the Philly quarterback.

Cousins on the other hand was in impressive form, throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns in a much more satisfying performance than his week 1 loss.

Jalen Hurts Reflects

Hurts was booed on Monday night by his home fans for the first time in this NFL season but he did take responsibility for the loss post-match:

“When I look at this game, there was a lot of things that we could have controlled fundamentally in our details, the little things that we just didn’t take advantage of. So this is an opportunity for us to learn from it, but i think we’ve taken big steps in terms of coming together as a unit and we need to continue on that journey.

“In the end guys had opportunities to step up and they did that. We got to be better, i’ve got to be better… I feel like we went out there and played really hard, we just didn’t take advantage of the opportunities.”

Hurts closed out his conference saying: “I think the most important thing is everybody is focused and doing their jobs to help the team win and as I said before, to do that you have to learn from everything, you have to learn from your mistakes.”

The Eagles face the Saints next weekend in week 3 action, which will be a tough matchup after New Orleans moved to 2-0 this week with a convincing win over the Cowboys.