Eagles’ A.J. Brown will miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in practice

Zach Wolpin
The Eagles started their 2024 season on the road for a neutral site game in São Paulo, Brazil vs. the Packers. In Week 2, Philadelphia was at home to face the Falcons on Monday Night Football. Against Atlanta in Week 2 the team was without Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown. 

He suffered a hamstring injury in their practice on Friday and did not play on MNF. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that A.J. Brown told reporters he expects to miss a couple of weeks with the hamstring injury. That was Brown’s first regular season game missed since joining the Eagles in 2022. With the news that Brown is out, the Eagles will rely heavily on De’Vonta Smith and the rest of their WR core.

Can the Eagles survive a few more games without A.J. Brown?


On Monday night, the Eagles were without WR A.J. Brown vs. the Falcons. With Brown missing the game, Philadelphia’s WR1 immediately became De”Vonta Smith. The former Heisman Trophy winner was targeted 10 times vs. Atlanta and had seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. The next closest offensive player targeted by Jalen Hurts was WR Brintan Covey with six targets and six catches. Jalen Hurts was held to under 200 passing yards in Week 2 after 278 passing yards in Week 1 vs. Green Bay.

It didn’t help that the Eagles were missing A.J. Brown who had 119 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He’s the #1 target for Jalen Hurts when he is on the field. Brown has had back-to-back seasons with at least 1,400 receiving yards for the Eagles. While the talented WR misses time, the team will continue to feed the ball to De’Vonta Smith. The Eagles have the Saints coming up in Week 3 and they need their offense to match the explosiveness of New Orleans. They’ve scored (45.4) points per game in each of their first two contests in 2024. The Eagles are on the road in Week 3 to face the Saints.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

