NBA Odds: Joel Embiid Is No Longer The Favorite To Win The MVP Award

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Joel Embiid has been playing at an MVP level throughout the first half of the 2023-24 NBA season. His 36 points per game average is the highest in the league, and he’s adding 11.4 rebounds and nearly 6 assists to go with his outstanding scoring numbers. To help his case for winning the award for the second year in a row, his Philadelphia 76ers are one of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference.

NBA Odds: Missed Games Becoming A Factor In MVP Race

But there is a factor hurting his chances at defending his title.

The NBA implemented a rule at the start of this season, which was aimed at eliminating load management. In order for players to be eligible for post-season awards like MVP, 6th Man of the Year, or All-NBA honors, they must play in a total of 65 games on the year, giving them the leeway to miss 17 contests for injury purposes.

Bet on Joel Embiid For MVP (+600) at BetOnline

Embiid is getting close to that number. After playing in 25 of his team’s first 28 games, he missed seven of the next nine due to an ankle issue. He would come back to play in six more, but has now missed the last two contests on the 76ers schedule thanks to a knee injury.

That gives Embiid 12 missed games in his team’s first 45, and only has a few to spare during the tail end of the regular season schedule. He can sit out only four more times this year, and is already listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest against the Warriors.

Jokić Is Now The Odds-On Leader

His odds of winning the NBA MVP award have taken a serious hit. After spending much of the last month and a half as the odds-on leader, his designation at BetOnline has dropped all the way down to +600, and now has two other players in front of him.

Nikola Jokić, the winner of the regular season MVP award the two years prior to Embiid winning last year, is now the favorite at -110. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has pulled into the second slot, coming in at +275.

Embiid is just ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a designation of +650.

After they take on the Warriors on Monday night, Philadelphia will continue their road trip by taking on the Utah Jazz before flying home after a week on the move.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
