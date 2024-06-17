Soccer

5 Youngest Players In EURO 2024: Spain Starlet Lamine Yamal Tops List

Sushan Chakraborty
Lamine Yamal Youngest Ever EURO Player

Every European soccer player dreams of donning their national jersey in the most prestigious competition on the continent — the European Championship (EURO). For most elite soccer players, the highly anticipated call-up comes in their early 20s, after they have garnered some top-tier experience. But over the years, there have been some exceptional talents who have jumped the queue, boarding the flight to global recognition in their teens.

After checking out the oldest warriors in EURO 2024, we now turn our attention to the young statement makers. Continue reading to check out the five youngest players in EURO this year.

#5 Gabriel Sigua – Georgia

Gabriel Sigua
Gabriel Sigua Is Searching For His First Goal For Georgia

Kicking things off his Georgia international Gabriel Sigua, who was 18 years, 11 months & 15 days when EURO 2024 got underway in Germany on June 14. The central midfielder, who plays for FC Basel, has appeared twice for his country, failing to score or assist.

Georgia have made history by qualifying for the UEFA EURO finals for the first time. Now, they will turn their attention to the Group F clashes against Turkey, Czechia, and Portugal, knowing that it will take a herculean effort to escape unscathed. But if they can play their cards right and make full use of their youngsters, Georgia will have more than a fighting chance.

#4 Semih Kilicsoy – Turkey

Semih Kilicsoy In Action For Turkey
Semih Kilicsoy Scored 11 SuperLig Goals In 2023-24 Season

Aged 18 years, 9 months, and 30 days (on June 14), Turkey international Semih Kilicsoy is the youngest center-forward playing in EURO 2024. Kilicsoy, who plies his trade at SuperLig side Besiktas, has played two international matches for Turkey. He has yet to find the back of the net in his country’s colors.

Kilicsoy is coming into the tournament on the back of a fine SuperLig campaign with Besiktas. He played 23 league games in the 2023-24 season, scoring 11 times and providing three assists. It will be interesting to see if he gets the opportunity to make his EURO debut against Group F opponents Georgia on Tuesday (June 18).

#3 Leo Sauer – Slovakia

Leo Sauer Is One Of The Youngest Players In EURO 2024
Leo Sauer Has Yet To Score For Slovakia

Slovakia are one of the dark horses of the 2024 European Championship. They have a fine blend of youngsters and veterans, who work in tandem to make Slovakia a formidable opponent.

Leo Sauer, who was 18 years, 5 months, and 29 days when EURO 2024 kicked off on June 14, is one of the most exciting youngsters taking part in the competition this year. The Feyenoord left-winger is quick off the block, combines well with teammates, and is full of ideas in the final third. He scored twice and claimed four assists in 13 Eredivisie games in the 2023-24 season, and we fully expect him to score the first goal for his country at his first UEFA EURO finals.

#2 Warren Zaire-Emery – France

Warren Zaire Emery Is One Of The Youngest Players In EURO 2024
Warren Zaire Emery Has Proven His Mettle At PSG

In second place, we have France youngster Warren Zaire-Emery, who was 18 years, 3 months, and 6 days old when EURO 2024 commenced in Germany on June 14. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) youngster, who operates in the middle of the park, has played three matches for Les Bleus in his career, scoring once.

Due to competition for places, Zaire-Emery may not start when France square off against Austria on Monday night (June 17). However, considering how fond Didier Deschamps is of him, he should make his EURO debut in the Group D opener itself.

#1 Lamine Yamal – Spain

Lamine Yamal Youngest EURO Player
Lamine Yamal Is Now The Youngest EURO Player

Aged 16 years and 11 months, Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal is the youngest player in the 2024 European Championship. The Barcelona starlet, who broke through the ranks in the 2023-24 season, made history on Saturday (June 15) against Croatia, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature at a UEFA EURO finals. Yamal, who was 16 years and 338 days old on Saturday, broke the record set by Poland’s Kacper Kozlowski. The Polish midfielder was aged 17 years 246 days when he made his EURO 2020 debut.

Yamal was one of the standout performers in Spain’s 3-0 victory over Croatia last weekend. The La Masia graduate assisted Daniel Carvajal in the 45th minute with a left-footed delivery from the right flank.

