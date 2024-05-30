NFL

5 Big Name NFL Wide Receivers That Are Eligible For Contract Extensions

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Miami Dolphins made a leap on Thursday morning when it was announced that they had locked in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to a contract extension. The deal if of the three-year variety keeps the speedy wideout in Miami through at least the 2028 season, while making Waddle one of the highest paid players at his position in the NFL.

Which Other NFL Wide Receivers Are Due For A Pay Day?

But how long will he last atop the leaderboard when it comes to the money coming his way? There are more than just a couple of big name NFL wideouts who are eligible for contract extensions, including some of the players that many consider to be the best pass catchers in the game.

Who are they? We take a look at five of the wide receivers who could get inked to big extensions before the start of the 2024 season:

1. Justin Jefferson

Perhaps the most talented wide receiver in all of football, Jefferson’s future in Minnesota has had a rocky outlook for some time now. He has provided the Vikings with one of the league’s best values by being paid less than $4 million per year during the first four years of his career, but will sign what should be one of the most lucrative deals for a wide reciever ever when he does finally put the ink to paper.

2. CeeDee Lamb

Another member of the class of 2020, the emerging Cowboys wide receiver is in line for a big pay day. He led the NFL in receptions in 2023 by racking up 135, and finished with the second-most yards behind only Tyreek Hill. Lamb is on a club option for the upcoming season, one that will pay him over $17 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

3. Brandon Aiyuk

There were rumors about Aiyuk’s unhappiness with his team immediately following the Super Bowl loss by the San Francisco 49ers. It is unclear what the receiver’s ultimate intentions are, but it is widely known that he would like to get paid like the #1 receiver that he believes himself to be. Will San Francisco dive into their pockets again and fork out big money for yet another emerging star player? Aiyuk’s potential price tag continues to rise with each passing signing.

4. Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins

We are combining the final two on our list since they play for the same franchise. The Bengals have some serious work to do if they want to get their wide receiver duo locked down, as both Chase and Higgins have contracts that will expire in the coming years. Higgins will be made a free agent after 2024, and Chase will enter his club option season in 2025. There are high expectations this coming season with Joe Burrow returning from injury, and the production from the two wideouts could determine their price tags.

