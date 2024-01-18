The second divisional round clash of the NFL Playoffs sees the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers go head-to-head in the Bay Area. Here at SportsLens, we are on hand to offer you our 49ers vs Packers same game parlay predictions ahead of Saturday’s game.

49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay Picks

Green Bay Packers +9.5 (-110)

Under 50.5 total points (-110)

Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+275)

49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay @ +1400 With BetOnline

49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Green Bay Packers +9.5 (-110)

Let’s not beat around the bush here – it would be an incredible upset if Green Bay were to send the 49ers packing in Saturday’s divisional round clash in the Bay.

However, the +9.5 spread for the visiting side seems too good not to take here. If they play like they have done over the final weeks of the regular season and the Wild Card win in Dallas, they should keep it close.

Jordan Love is balling like a top-ten quarterback in the NFL and it’d be no surprise to see the Packers stay within a score throughout the clash.

49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Under 50.5 total points (-110)

After opening at a line of 48.5, the total point prop quickly rose to 50.5 which looks slightly too high for our liking and the safe bet looks to take the under in this one.

As impressive as the Packers have been in recent times, the San Francisco defense is one of the best in the league. It gave up the third-fewest points in the regular season.

There’s every chance some of their magic dust could fade at this stage. For this to be a close, low-scoring encounter I expect both defenses to be top form.

49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+275)

Christian McCaffrey has enjoyed a stellar season in San Francisco, breaking Jerry Rice’s record for most consecutive games with a touchdown and leading the league in rushing yards, yards per carry and total touchdowns among RBs.

He’s an automatic touchdown scorer and this market offers increased value for your money, bringing the odds of our same game parlay up to +1400.