49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay Picks For +1400 Divisional Round Bet

Joe Lyons
The second divisional round clash of the NFL Playoffs sees the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers go head-to-head in the Bay Area. Here at SportsLens, we are on hand to offer you our 49ers vs Packers same game parlay predictions ahead of Saturday’s game.

49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay Picks

  • Green Bay Packers +9.5 (-110)
  • Under 50.5 total points (-110)
  • Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+275)

49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay @ +1400 With BetOnline

49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Green Bay Packers +9.5 (-110)

Let’s not beat around the bush here – it would be an incredible upset if Green Bay were to send the 49ers packing in Saturday’s divisional round clash in the Bay.

However, the +9.5 spread for the visiting side seems too good not to take here. If they play like they have done over the final weeks of the regular season and the Wild Card win in Dallas, they should keep it close.

Jordan Love is balling like a top-ten quarterback in the NFL and it’d be no surprise to see the Packers stay within a score throughout the clash.

49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Under 50.5 total points (-110)

After opening at a line of 48.5, the total point prop quickly rose to 50.5 which looks slightly too high for our liking and the safe bet looks to take the under in this one.

As impressive as the Packers have been in recent times, the San Francisco defense is one of the best in the league. It gave up the third-fewest points in the regular season.

There’s every chance some of their magic dust could fade at this stage. For this to be a close, low-scoring encounter I expect both defenses to be top form.

49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Christian McCaffrey first touchdown scorer (+275)

Christian McCaffrey has enjoyed a stellar season in San Francisco, breaking Jerry Rice’s record for most consecutive games with a touchdown and leading the league in rushing yards, yards per carry and total touchdowns among RBs.

He’s an automatic touchdown scorer and this market offers increased value for your money, bringing the odds of our same game parlay up to +1400.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
