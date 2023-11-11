49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Says, “I Got To Be Better”

The San Francisco 49ers have had a fall from grace over the last month. They started out the season with a 5-0 record, winning games in dominating fashion and taking over the top spot on the board when it came to the shortest Super Bowl odds. But the team has lost three games in a row, and their NFC West division title is currently in jeopardy.

Brock Purdy Speaks On Recent Woes For 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy takes ownership of his recent turnovers: “I got to be better. I own up to the mistakes that I’ve made and certain points in the game. I have to be smart with the ball.” 💯 The 49ers have lost 3 consecutive games entering Week 10 after Brock Purdy began his… pic.twitter.com/e31QVc57fN — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 11, 2023

There are a multitude of factors to blame. Two of the three losses came on long road trips away from the Bay Area, and the roster took a hit in October with the loss of some of their key players on a week-to-week basis. But if you ask the team’s quarterback, he’ll tell you that many of the 49ers woes have been his fault, and that he needs to improve if San Francisco has any hopes of improving.

Brock Purdy was one of the biggest and best stories of the 2022 NFL season. He became the starter for the 49ers by way of injury, and the 7th round draft pick rookie took his team all the way to the NFC Championship game, never losing a contest along the way. He was injured in that game and San Francisco lost, put Purdy did enough to prove his worth to the team and be named the starter for 2023.

It started off swimmingly. The 49ers were 5-0 through five games, and Purdy had 9 touchdowns and 0 interceptions to his name.

That all changed in the October 15th game against the Cleveland Browns, when he was held to just 125 yards passing and was forced into his first interception of the year. The pick seemed to have opened up floor gates of sorts, as Purdy has thrown two picks in each of the last two games, brining his total on the year to 5 when he was one of the most accurate just a handful of weeks ago.

Big Game Against Jacksonville This Weekend

“If the 49ers lose & Brock Purdy plays poorly, there’ll be a real discussion about should they bench Purdy — and that’d be foolish. We know Sam Darnold can’t play. The discussion we should have is what a debacle the Trey Lance situation was.” — @getnickwright explains: pic.twitter.com/sWBLtabjan — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 10, 2023

Purdy himself said that he needs to be better:

I got to be better. I own up to the mistakes that I’ve made and certain points in the game. I have to be smart with the ball.

Many of Purdy’s mistakes have come late in games when San Francisco is attempting to mount a comeback, which have proved to be back-breakers for the team and the results for the game.

The 49ers will be hoping for a turnaround this Sunday, as they will once again travel across the country, this time to Jacksonville. The Jaguars are sitting at 6-2 and are one of the top teams in the AFC, and should be able to give San Francisco a run for its money.

The 49ers are currently listed as 3-point favorites.