49ers’ Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks will be moving from the booth to the sideline in Week 10

Zach Wolpin
Heading into Week 10, the 49ers are making some internal decisions to try and help their struggling defense. Steve Wilks was hired this offseason by the 49ers to be their defensive coordinator. DeMeco Ryans left San Francisco this offseason to be the head coach of the Texans. 

Wilkes’ defense looked strong through the first five games of the season for the 49ers. However, the past three games have been a struggle on defense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Wilks will move from the booth to the field in Week 10 as a way to help out the defense. Will moving Wilks to the field be enough to save a Niners defense that has lost their identity?

The 49ers are making some adjustments on defense coming out of their Week 9 bye


Steve Wilks is in his first season as the DC for the 49ers. Last year he was with the Panthers and became interim head coach when Matt Rhule was fired mid-season. For the first eight games of the season, Wilks was in the booth. He would tell the play to the linebackers coach Johnny Holland, who would then really it to Fred Warner on the field. Warner then tells his teammates the play call.

For their first five games of the season, the Niners were first in the league, allowing only (13.6) points per game. San Francisco has given up an average of (24.0) points over their three-game losing streak. At 5-3, the Niners are trying to get back on track this weekend vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. They feature a high-powered offense that is dominant on the ground and through the air.


The defense has not been up to standard for the Niners over the last three weeks, but neither has the offense. San Francisco scored 30+ points over their first five games in 2023. On their three-game losing streak, the Niners have scored 17 points in each game. Seventeen points is enough to win you a game, but not with the brand of defense the Niners have played recently. They’ll be on the road this weekend to face Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

