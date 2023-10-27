NFL

49ers Injury Report: Brock Purdy Official Listed As Questionable For Week 8

Anthony R. Cardenas
After looking borderline dominant through the first five weeks of the season, the San Francisco 49ers have suffered a bit of a regression over the past couple of games. Perhaps due to injuries and playing back-to-back road games, they have lost their last two contests to the Browns and Vikings. The once-invincible Brock Purdy threw two 4th quarter picks in the loss to Minnesota, the first multi-interception game of his young career, and some believe that we are seeing the regression back to the mean for a 7th round pick.

49ers List Brock Purdy As Questionable For Sunday

But there may be a reason why Purdy was seeing the defense a bit differently than he normally does. While on the flight back to San Francisco, Purdy began experiencing concussion symptoms, and was immediately placed in the league’s protocol and placed on the team’s injury report.

When looking back at the tape of the game, it is clear to see where Purdy suffered the hit that caused the concussion. As he dove over the pile on a QB sneak, he was met at the top by a defender who was coming nearly full speed, and the two collided helmets, sending Purdy stretching off to the side of the scrum. He would remain in the game, but went 2 for 6 the rest of the way.

Sam Darnold In Line To Start Against The Bengals

There has been speculation all week long that Sam Darnold would be the starter for the 49ers for this Sunday’s game against the Bengals. There are a number of steps that must be taken in order to clear the concussion protocol, and it was unclear just how long it would take Purdy to progress.

But there was some good new released on Friday afternoon. According to the 49ers final injury report, Brock Purdy is listed as questionable for Week 8’s action, and has just one step left in the protocol.

It is a reason for optimism, but fans should be wary of placing their expectations on him to play. There have been many players in the past who have been close to returning on a Friday but are deemed unable to go come Sunday morning. Furthermore, if Purdy is not at absolute 100% health, the 49ers may want to give Darnold some reps with the live offense, as the experience could come in handy later on in the season.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

