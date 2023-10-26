NFL

49ers Injury Report: If Brock Purdy (concussion) cannot play in Week 8, San Francisco will turn to backup Sam Darnold

Zach Wolpin
The 49ers were 5-0 through their first fave game of the season. Since then, they’ve lost two straight games, including a tough loss on MNF to the Vikings in Week 7. That puts them at 5-2, still in first place in the NFC West. In their loss to Minnesota last week, QB Brock Purdy reportedly took a big hit to the head. 

That landed the 23-year-old in concussion protocol this week and there’s a chance he won’t play. Concussions are an injury that the NFL does not take lightly. A lot of measures and steps are before a player can return from concussion protocol. If Purdy is not available in Week 8, the 49ers will turn to veteran backup QB Sam Darnold.

The 49ers might have Sam Darnold as their starter this week vs. the Bengals


For most teams, losing the starting QB can seriously hinder the offense. The 49ers are one of the rare cases where the offensive skill players elevate the play of the QB. That’s what San Francisco has done for Brock Purdy in his time with the 49ers. He found himself as the starter mid-way through the season in 2022 and has continued to grow in that role.

Even if Purdy misses Week 8 vs. the Bengals, the 49ers still have a backup QB with a ton of starting experience.  Sam Darnold has played in 60 career games and has started in 55 of them. He went 4-2 in six starts with the Panthers in 2022. After losing Jimmy Garoppolp this offseason, the 49ers felt that Darnold could be their new backup.


Chances are that Brock Purdy is not available for this Sunday’s game. It usually takes about a week for a player to fully be out of concussion protocol. Purdy only went into protocol on Tuesday, meaning his chances to play in Week 8 look slim. The 49ers will turn to Sam Darnold to make his first start since last season. His first with San Francisco. They’ll be facing the Cincinnati Bengals who are coming off a bye in Week 7.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top