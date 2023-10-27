Super Bowl contenders San Francisco 49ers meet the quickly improving Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

49ers vs Bengals Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals money line (+170 with BetOnline)

Whilst his status isn’t confirmed yet, it looks as though the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals without starting quarterback Brock Purdy who is currently in concussion protocol.

This looks a good opportunity for the Bengals to get a huge win on the board and make it three on the trot. They’ll enter this matchup full of confidence after beating the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks in their last outings.

The 49ers are vulnerable, having lost their last two against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. After winning their first five games, they’ve struck a patch of adversity and this is a real chance to snatch a statement win for Joe Burrow’s side.

49ers vs Bengals Pick 2: Ja’Marr Chase first touchdown scorer (+750 with BetOnline)

It’s fair to say that we probably haven’t seen the best of Ja’Marr Chase so far this season, but Burrow’s former LSU teammate provides one of the dangerous wideout threats in the NFL whether he’s on form or not.

He’s caught three touchdown passes this year, all of which came in the same game against the Cardinals earlier this month. Chase is on pace for his third consecutive season with 1,000 receiving yards at the age of just 23.

If there was any game to have your most impactful and important performance of the season, this is it. The big guns show up in big moments.

The first touchdown scorer market adds extra value rather than an anytime selection, with odds of +750 certainly enticing.

49ers vs Bengals Odds and Line

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -200 | Cincinnati Bengals: +170

San Francisco 49ers: -200 | Cincinnati Bengals: +170 Point Spread: 49ers (-4.0) -110 | Bengals (+4.0) -110

49ers (-4.0) -110 | Bengals (+4.0) -110 Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110