NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
Super Bowl contenders San Francisco 49ers meet the quickly improving Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

49ers vs Bengals Picks 

  • Cincinnati Bengals money line (+170)
  • Ja’Marr Chase first touchdown scorer (+750)
49ers vs Bengals Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals money line (+170 with BetOnline)

Whilst his status isn’t confirmed yet, it looks as though the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals without starting quarterback Brock Purdy who is currently in concussion protocol.

This looks a good opportunity for the Bengals to get a huge win on the board and make it three on the trot. They’ll enter this matchup full of confidence after beating the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks in their last outings.

The 49ers are vulnerable, having lost their last two against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. After winning their first five games, they’ve struck a patch of adversity and this is a real chance to snatch a statement win for Joe Burrow’s side.

49ers vs Bengals Pick 2: Ja’Marr Chase first touchdown scorer (+750 with BetOnline)

It’s fair to say that we probably haven’t seen the best of Ja’Marr Chase so far this season, but Burrow’s former LSU teammate provides one of the dangerous wideout threats in the NFL whether he’s on form or not.

He’s caught three touchdown passes this year, all of which came in the same game against the Cardinals earlier this month. Chase is on pace for his third consecutive season with 1,000 receiving yards at the age of just 23.

If there was any game to have your most impactful and important performance of the season, this is it. The big guns show up in big moments.

The first touchdown scorer market adds extra value rather than an anytime selection, with odds of +750 certainly enticing.

49ers vs Bengals Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers: -200 | Cincinnati Bengals: +170
  • Point Spread: 49ers (-4.0) -110 | Bengals (+4.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
