In three games this season, the San Francisco 49ers have a 1-2 record. They beat the New York Jets at home 32-19 in Week 1. However, they’ve lost two straight road games. Both have been by one possession. San Francisco is dealing with injuries to key offensive players.

Starting RB Christian McCaffrey is out indefinitely with an Achilles injury. Additionally, Deebo Samuel suffered a hamstring injury late in Week 2. He had to miss the Niners’ game last Sunday vs. the Rams. Tight-end George Kittle popped up on the injury report last week with a hamstring injury and missed the team’s Week 3 contest. However, Kittle is back on the practice field this week and is trending toward making his return in Week 4. The 49ers will be at home to face the New England Patriots.

George Kittle is expected to return for the 49ers in Week 4

#49ers TE George Kittle (hamstring) sounds like he expects to return on Sunday against the Patriots. Says he’s “very excited to play football” and “feeling fantastic.” — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 26, 2024



With a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, George Kittle was selected by the 49ers out of Iowa. He’s been a full-time starter for the team in each of his last seven seasons. Kittle has proven to be one of the best TEs in the league over the last few years. The soon-to-be 31-year-old had a resurgence in 2023 after a few down seasons. His 1,020 receiving yards last season was his first time with 1,000+ receiving yards since 2019. He had 65 catches and six touchdowns in 2023.

Through two games in 2024, Kittle has 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. San Francisco missed their starting TE last week in a 27-24 loss to the Rams. Luckily, Kittle is expected to return to action this Sunday vs. the Patriots. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that Kittle said he is “feeling fantastic.” The 49ers have some tough games ahead after Week 4 and they need their two-time All-Pro TE to be healthy. That starts with Kittle being back on the field to play New England.