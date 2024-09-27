NFL

49ers’ George Kittle is expected to return in Week 4 after missing one game with a hamstring injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
George Kittle 49ers pic
George Kittle 49ers pic

In three games this season, the San Francisco 49ers have a 1-2 record. They beat the New York Jets at home 32-19 in Week 1. However, they’ve lost two straight road games. Both have been by one possession. San Francisco is dealing with injuries to key offensive players. 

Starting RB Christian McCaffrey is out indefinitely with an Achilles injury. Additionally, Deebo Samuel suffered a hamstring injury late in Week 2. He had to miss the Niners’ game last Sunday vs. the Rams. Tight-end George Kittle popped up on the injury report last week with a hamstring injury and missed the team’s Week 3 contest. However, Kittle is back on the practice field this week and is trending toward making his return in Week 4. The 49ers will be at home to face the New England Patriots.

George Kittle is expected to return for the 49ers in Week 4


With a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, George Kittle was selected by the 49ers out of Iowa. He’s been a full-time starter for the team in each of his last seven seasons. Kittle has proven to be one of the best TEs in the league over the last few years. The soon-to-be 31-year-old had a resurgence in 2023 after a few down seasons. His 1,020 receiving yards last season was his first time with 1,000+ receiving yards since 2019. He had 65 catches and six touchdowns in 2023.

Through two games in 2024, Kittle has 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. San Francisco missed their starting TE last week in a 27-24 loss to the Rams. Luckily, Kittle is expected to return to action this Sunday vs. the Patriots. ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that Kittle said he is “feeling fantastic.” The 49ers have some tough games ahead after Week 4 and they need their two-time All-Pro TE to be healthy. That starts with Kittle being back on the field to play New England.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Trey McBride Cardinals pic
NFL

LATEST Cardinals’ Trey McBride (concussion) will miss Week 4 vs. the Commanders

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 27 2024
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith pic
NFL
A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) are likely out for the Eagles in Week 4
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 27 2024

Through three games this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-1. They started the season at a neutral site game in São Paulo, Brazil in Week 1. Philadelphia defeated Green Bay…

George Kittle 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ George Kittle is expected to return in Week 4 after missing one game with a hamstring injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 27 2024

In three games this season, the San Francisco 49ers have a 1-2 record. They beat the New York Jets at home 32-19 in Week 1. However, they’ve lost two straight…

Malik Nabers
NFL
Malik Nabers Being Assessed For Concussion After Breaking Yet Another Rookie Record In Loss To Cowboys
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL
Micah Parsons (Ankle) Carted Into Locker Room With Injury Late In Monday Night Football
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 27 2024
Allen Robinson pic
NFL
The Lions signed veteran WR Allen Robinson to the active roster for Week 4 vs. the Seahawks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 26 2024
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic
NFL
The four highest-paid QBs in the NFL are 1-9 combined to start the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 26 2024
Arrow to top