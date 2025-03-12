How will WR Davante Adams fit in with the Los Angeles Rams in 2025?

In 2024, the Los Angeles Rams finished the season 10-7. They overcame a 1-4 start to the season and went 9-3 in their last 12 games. A 10-7 record was good enough to win the NFC West.

Los Angeles beat the Vikings 27-9 in the wildcard round and lost 28-22 to the Eagles in the divisional. This offseason, the Rams have re-signed QB Matthew Stafford. However, they are parting ways with former All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp. To replace him, Los Angeles signed free-agent WR Davante Adams to a two-year deal.

Can Davante Adams be a legitimate threat at WR for the Rams?

Sources: Davante Adams to the #Rams. He gets a 2-year deal worth $46M with $26M guaranteed. He wanted to stay on the West Coast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2025



Last season, Davanate Adams began the year with the Las Vegas Raiders. After Week 6, Adams was traded by Las Vegas and was reunited with his former QB Aaron Rodgers. Adams played the final 11 games of the 2024 season with the New York Jets. He had 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were both not a part of the Jets’ plans moving forward.

They were both released this offseason. Rodgers is still trying to find a home for 2025. However, Davante Adams has found his next landing spot. He is heading out West against will play for the Rams in 2025. Adams is replacing Rams WR Cooper Kupp who will be released when the new league year officially begins. The 2025 season will be Adams’ 12th season in the NFL.

He hasn’t finished with less than 1,000+ receiving yards since 2019 when he finished with 997. From 2020-2022, Adams was a first-team All-Pro selection for three consecutive years. Since then, he’s struggled to hit that same type of production. The 32-year-old can still be an effective player for the Rams next season. Cooper Kupp will be the WR1 and Adams is an excellent WR2 option. We saw something similar last season with Adams and Garrett Wilson in New York. Having a veteran QB like Stafford should make Adams’ adjustment to the Rams seamless.