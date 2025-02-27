NFL insiders believe Aaron Rodgers has reached out to the Giants to gauge their interest

Two weeks ago, the Jets informed Aaron Rodgers they will not retain him for 2025. The 41-year-old will be released when the new league year officially starts on March 12.

Rodgers will become a free agent for the first time in his career. The four-time MVP is looking for a team to call home next season. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that Rodgers has contacted the New York Giants. He claims that Rodgers is gauging their interest in signing him for 2025.

Would the Giants have any interest in signing Aaron Rodgers?

Juiciest rumor from the Combine, so far . . . Aaron Rodgers has reached out to the Giants. Which, if true, suggests he’s not getting much if any interest from contenders like the Steelers. https://t.co/7eIWfKcY5w — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 26, 2025



The 2024 season was Aaron Rodgers’ first full healthy season with the Jets. After four plays in their opening game of the 2023 season, Rodgers tore his Achilles. He missed the final 16 games for New York. Rodgers bounced back in 2024 and started all 17 games for the Jets. New York went 5-12 and they have the seventh pick in the 2025 draft.

Aaron Rodgers will become a free agent when the new league year begins. The veteran QB has reportedly contacted the Giants this week to gauge their interest in signing him. New York’s general manager Joe Schoen said the team will “look under every rock” to find a QB. Schoen also noted the Giants will likely add multiple QBs this offseason.

On their current roster, the Giants have zero QBs. Drafting a franchise QB and signing an established veteran is not out of the question. Would the Giants sign Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season? The team has been in contact with the Rams about QB Matthew Stafford. Signaling they are looking to add an established player. If the Rams keep Stafford, Rodgers could become more intriguing. Mike Florio said it was worth noting that Rodgers reached out to the Giants. That’s not usually how it works. Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025?