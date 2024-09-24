NFL

49ers’ DL Javon Hargrave suffered a partial bicep tear in Week 3 and is likely out for the rest of 2024

Zach Wolpin
Through three games this season, the San Francisco 49ers are 1-2. The Niners started 2024 with a 32-19 Week 1 win vs. the Jets. Since then, the team has lost back-to-back one-possession games. San Francisco lost 23-17 to the Vikings in Week 2 and 27-24 to the Rams in Week 3. 

On offense, the 49ers were without Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle in Week 3. The 49ers have been devastated by injuries early this season. None had been season-ending until Sunday’s game vs. the Rams. Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave partially tore his bicep and he will likely miss the rest of 2024. A massive loss defensively for the 49ers just three weeks into the year. Head coach Kyle Shannahan did not rule out a return for Hargrave. However, it would require San Francisco to make a deep postseason run.

Javon Hargrave partially tore his bicep in Week 3 and will require surgery

In the 2016 NFL draft, Javon Hargrave was a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of South Carolina State. In four seasons with the Steelers, Hargrave played in 63 games and made 52 starts. He left the black and gold with (14.5) sacks and (168) combined tackles. Hargrave spent 2020-2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, The defensive lineman was part of the team that made a run to the Super Bowl and lost to the Chiefs. He had (23.0) sacks in just three seasons with the Eagles.

Following the 2022 season, Hargrave signed with the 49ers and that’s where he spent 2023, Last season, Hargrave started 16 games for San Francisco and had (7.0) sacks, two passes defended, and 44 combined tackles. Through three games in 2024, Hargrave had one sack and seven combined tackles. Losing Hargrave for the season due to injury is a massive blow for the 49ers. Kevin Givens and Jordan Elliot are replacements on the active roster to step in for Hargrave. Additionally, the team is waiting for DT Kalia Davis to return from the IR with a knee injury. Not ideal for the 49ers who have started the 2024 season 1-2. They are at home in Week 4 to face the New England Patriots.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
