Given their draft capital and the Justin Fields saga, the Chicago Bears have been one of the most interesting teams to follow during the 2024 NFL offseason. And thanks to being named the team that will be featured this year’s version of Hard Knocks on Max, we will get a look at the inner workings of the teams during the preseason.

3 Story Lines For The Chicago Bears On This Year’s Hard Knocks

NFL and NFL Films have selected the Chicago Bears to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, sources tell ESPN. First episode of Hard Knocks with the Bears is scheduled to air Tuesday night, Aug. 6. pic.twitter.com/4Ay2A9bTHz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2024

What are some of the more interesting story lines to watch for when the first episode rolls around on August 9th?

1. How Does Caleb Williams Look In His Rookie Training Camp?

The Bears have had perhaps the worst history of quarterback play of any team in the NFL, and they’re hoping to finally have the franchise QB that they’ve been searching for for decades. Chicago selected Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the most recent draft, and he’ll have plenty of pressure on his shoulders during his rookie season. We’ll get a first-hand look at both his on-field production in training camp as well as his approach and leadership in the locker room, thanks to the cameras.

2. How Will The New Weapons Gel With The Rookie QB?

Williams was just one of the many offensive additions that the Chicago Bears made in the off-season. They surrounded their new quarterback with weapons, including trading for Keenan Allen and drafting Rome Odunze to add to a wide receiver room that already included DJ Moore. D’Andre Swift came over from the Eagles and is listed as the top running back on the depth chart, and tight end Cole Kmet had the 6th-most catches at his position in the league last year.

Will it be enough to help the first-year quarterback have a successful inaugural season? We’ll get a first-hand look come early August.

3. The Bears Didn’t Want To Be The Hard Knocks Selection

Will the presence of the cameras and crew be a burden on the Chicago Bears in any way? Back in March, a team chairman said that they were in no way interested in the distraction that the show would bring, and head coach Matt Eberflus appeared less than thrilled in a statement made in a team media release.

The Bears will be one of three teams to be featured on three different versions of Hard Knocks this year. The New York Giants have been selected as the team featured on the “Off-Season” version, which will premier on July 2nd. There will also be a team selected for the In-Season segment, like the Miami Dolphins did in 2023.