2025 Draft: Giants and Raiders eyeing the #1 pick with three games left

Zach Wolpin
With Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, only three weeks remain. Several teams have already punched their ticket to the postseason. That includes the Lions, Chiefs, Eagles, Bills, and more. While some teams are getting ready for the playoffs, others are struggling mightily. 

That is true for the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams are 2-12 this season and are eyeing the #1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. They each find themselves in desperate need of drafting a franchise QB. If the season ended today, the Giants would have the first overall pick in April.

Only three weeks remain in the 2024 NFL season


With a loss on MNF in Week 15, the Raiders are 2-12 this season. The team has lost 10 straight and needs a franchise QB. Las Vegas came into training camp with an open QB competition between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. Minshew suffered a season-ending injury and O’Connell has also missed a few games in 2024. Since Derek Carr left the team, the Raiders have struggled to find consistency at QB. That’s why the team will likely take a QB if they can retain a top 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Las Vegas has been heavily linked to Colorado Buffaloes starting QB Shedeur Sanders.

The New York Giants are the other 2-12 team in 2024 and they’ve lost nine straight. Coming into the 2024 season, the Giants had Daniel Jones as their starter. New York lost in OT to the Panthers in Week 10 and Daniel Jones was released by the Giants per his request ahead of Week 12. In 2024, the Giants have used four different QBs. That includes Daniel Jones, Tomy DeVito, Drew Lock, and Tim Boyle. It’s time for the Giants to start over and draft a new franchise QB. This is a weaker QB class compared to previous drafts but there are still two strong contenders at the top. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward could be the #1 pick in the draft come April. New York and Las Vegas would love to have that #1 pick and have the choice of taking their next franchise QB.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
