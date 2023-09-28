Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday, September 29 with a morning foursomes session. The first session sees four foursomes matches (alternate shots), with the afternoon session featuring four fourball matches. Read on to find out all about the Team Europe Ryder Cup pairings against America in Rome on Day 1.

Team Europe Ryder Cup Pairings – Day 1

The pairings for the four foursome matches in the morning session on Friday – Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup are officially announced at the Opening Ceremony at 4pm local time (10am EST).

Both Luke Donald and Zach Johnson will have a fair ideas of who they are pairing together on Day 1 already, particularly in the first session of foursomes. For Europe, captain Donald will have exercised every potential pairing, partnering together players who he feels will compliment each others game.

The fourball Ryder Cup pairings for the afternoon golf session won’t be announced until the conclusion of the four foursomes matches in the morning. Depending on who plays well and who wins points for Team Europe may well determine who Luke Donald selects for the afternoon fourball session.

It is likely that both captain’s utilize all 12 golfers in their squad during the opening two session on Day 1. This is so they can get an idea of who is playing well, who is in form and who may be struggling ever so slightly on the golf course.

For Luke Donald, it is likely that he pairs his three strongest players in Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland with three other players. Don’t be surprised to see Rahm and McIlroy potentially paired with one of the four rookies. The pairing of Shane Lowry & Tyrrell Hatton was the only existing partnership to win at Whistling Straits, so expect them to be paired together on Day 1 too.

Predicted Europe Ryder Cup Pairings On Friday

Foursomes predicted pairings:

Fourball predicted pairings:

Ryder Cup 2023 Odds

Take a look at the best golf sportsbooks and claim the best golf free bets ahead of this week’s action from Golf Marco Simone:

USA to win outright: +120

Europe to win outright: -140

Tie: +1200

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

Other Content You May Like