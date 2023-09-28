Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday, September 29 with a morning foursomes session. The first session sees four foursomes matches (alternate shots), with the afternoon session featuring four fourball matches. Read on to find out all about the Team Europe Ryder Cup pairings against America in Rome on Day 1.
Team Europe Ryder Cup Pairings – Day 1
The pairings for the four foursome matches in the morning session on Friday – Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup are officially announced at the Opening Ceremony at 4pm local time (10am EST).
Both Luke Donald and Zach Johnson will have a fair ideas of who they are pairing together on Day 1 already, particularly in the first session of foursomes. For Europe, captain Donald will have exercised every potential pairing, partnering together players who he feels will compliment each others game.
The fourball Ryder Cup pairings for the afternoon golf session won’t be announced until the conclusion of the four foursomes matches in the morning. Depending on who plays well and who wins points for Team Europe may well determine who Luke Donald selects for the afternoon fourball session.
It is likely that both captain’s utilize all 12 golfers in their squad during the opening two session on Day 1. This is so they can get an idea of who is playing well, who is in form and who may be struggling ever so slightly on the golf course.
For Luke Donald, it is likely that he pairs his three strongest players in Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland with three other players. Don’t be surprised to see Rahm and McIlroy potentially paired with one of the four rookies. The pairing of Shane Lowry & Tyrrell Hatton was the only existing partnership to win at Whistling Straits, so expect them to be paired together on Day 1 too.
RELATED: 2023 Ryder Cup Betting Picks, Predictions, Preview & Odds
Predicted Europe Ryder Cup Pairings On Friday
Foursomes predicted pairings:
- Rory McIlroy & Ludvig Aberg
- Jon Rahm & Justin Rose
- Shane Lowry & Tyrrell Hatton
- Viktor Hovland & Tommy Fleetwood
Fourball predicted pairings:
- Jon Rahm & Sepp Straka
- Rory McIlroy & Robert MacIntyre
- Viktor Hovland & Nicolai Hojgaard
- Matt Fitzpatrick & Tyrrell Hatton
RELATED: Ryder Cup Pairings: Who Will Be Partnered With Who In Rome?
Ryder Cup 2023 Odds
Take a look at the best golf sportsbooks and claim the best golf free bets ahead of this week’s action from Golf Marco Simone:
- USA to win outright: +120
- Europe to win outright: -140
- Tie: +1200
Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
RELATED: Team USA Ryder Cup Pairings vs Team Europe In Rome On Day 1
2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info
- ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
- 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
- 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
- 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
- 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
- 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140
Other Content You May Like
- Best Golf Sportsbooks – Best sportsbooks for placing your golf bets.
- Free Golf Betting Picks – Golf picks from out experts, totally free of charge.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- Golf Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.