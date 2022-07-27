2022 Sussex Stakes Result | Baaeed Extends Unbeaten Record To Nine

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 Sussex Stakes result was hardly a surprising one – as expected the William Haggas-trained BAAEED, who was sent off the short 1/6 favourite, won the day two Glorious Goodwood feature with ease to register a fifth Group One win and in the process extend his unbeaten record to nine!

Win Number Nine For Baaeed As He Lands 2022 Sussex Stakes



Jockey, Jim Crowley, had Baaeed sitting off the pace as Japanese raider Bathrat Leon set a strong early gallop. But once the pack turned for home in the 2022 Sussex Stakes, Crowley pulled the 4 year-old was pulled out and once he saw daylight his familar afterburners didn’t take long to kick in.

Baaeed quickly made up ground and found himself in front with a furlong to go and gave any backers at the short odds little to worry about thereafter. He eventually came home by 1 3/4 lengths, with the Godolphin horse Modern Games plugging on well to take second and the record July Cup winner Alcohol Free back in third (watch the race again below)

What Did Baaeed’s Jockey and Trainer Say?

“He just does what he has to like his sire [Sea The Stars] did,” said Crowley to the Racing Post. “Just before the winning line he flicked his ears and completely shut down with me. It’s a pleasure to be part of the journey.

“He’s never going to be exuberant and win by ten lengths but the feeling I got from him between the three and the two [furlongs], no horse can give you that sort of feel. He’s got everything. Good horses like that tick all the boxes.

“It will be really interesting when he goes a mile and a quarter next time and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Haggas said told the Racing Post: “He’s got speed and he’s got class and I’m really looking forward to it [stepping up in trip], and I think he’ll enjoy it. We’ve got him for two more races so let’s make the most of him and enjoy him, because he’s very likely to go to stud at the end of this year. That will be it and then and I’ll spend the rest of my training career trying to find the next one.”

What Next For Baaeed? Two More Races, Then Off To Stud

Next up for the highest-rated horse on the globe seems to be a trip to York and the Juddmonte International on August 17th – which will see the Haggas runner stepping up in trip to 1m2½f for the first time – he’s a best price 4/7 with Paddy Power.

After York a trip to Ascot on British Champions Day looks on the cards as connections are stating that he’s probably only got these two races left in him before being sent off to stud.

2022 Sussex Stakes (Goodwood) Result

1st: BAAEED (1st 1/6 fav)

2nd: Modern Games (12/1)

3rd: Alcohol Free (11/1)

Watch The 2022 Sussex Stakes Again

2022 Glorious Goodwood Race Time and Dates

Glorious Goodwood – Thursday 28th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Kincsem Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m2f ITV

2:25 – Richmond Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV

3:00 – John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV

3:35 – Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2f ITV

4:10 – Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV

4:45 – World Pool Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 5f ITV

5:20 – Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV

Glorious Goodwood – Friday 29th July 2022

1:50 – Coral Goodwood Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 2m4½f ITV

2:25 – Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV

3:00 – Coral Golden Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV

3:35 – King George Qatar Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV

4:10 – L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV

4:45 – Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV

5:20 – Oliver Brown Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m3f RTV

Glorious Goodwood – Saturday 30th July 2022

1:05 – British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl2 (2yo) 7f ITV

1:40 – Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap (Consolation Race For The Stewards’ Cup) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

2:10 – Coral Summer Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV

2:45 – Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m6f ITV

3:20 – Coral Stewards’ Cup (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

3:55 – Medallia Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 7f ITV

4:30 – Singleton Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 1m1f RTV

