Newcastle submit bid for Aston Villa’s Trezeguet

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet.
The Egyptian hasn’t had the best of debut seasons with Dean Smith’s side and he has been linked with a move back to Turkey.
It appears that Newcastle are keen on signing the player as well.
As per Egyptian TV anchor Omar Rabie Yassin, the Premier League outfit have now lodged a bid to sign the player.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Villa.
The move would be quite strange considering the fact that Trezeguet plays in a similar role to that of Allan Saint-Maximin.
The Frenchman is already a star at Newcastle and he is adored by the fans. It is highly unlikely that he will be dropped to accommodate someone like Trezeguet who is still finding his feet in English football.
The Aston Villa summer signing has shown the desire to work hard but his end product hasn’t been up to the mark so far.
He was a very good player during his time in Turkey and if he manages to regain that form, he could be a good addition to Newcastle but there is no doubt that the signing would be a gamble.
Some of the Newcastle fans have shared their thoughts on the report.
