MLS schedule May 12-15, 2021: Toronto vs Columbus headlines cracking midweek MLS action

Major League Soccer (MLS) is back in action with another set of fixtures this midweek, spanning between May 12 and May 15.

Let’s take a quick look at the upcoming MLS matches in the United States’ top-flight football.





May 12

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew

Former MLS champions Toronto FC and reigning title-holders Columbus Crew go head-to-head at the Exploria Stadium as both sides look to find their feet in the new campaign.

Seeking their first victory of the season, Toronto have conceded 2+ goals in each of their three MLS outings so far (D1, L2), though they now face a franchise they have defeated four times in their last five H2Hs as hosts (L1).

Columbus swept aside DC United 3-1 in their most recent MLS fixture to record their first win of the season, having been held to back-to-back scoreless draws at the beginning of the campaign.

Inter Miami vs Montreal

The two teams that have had identical returns from their opening four MLS games (W1, D2, L1) will trade tackles at DRV PNK Stadium as Inter Miami meet Montreal.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami are off to a slow start to their second MLS campaign, with a 2-1 away win against Philadephia Union their solitary success so far.

After tallying six goals in their first two MLS outings, Montreal have drawn a blank in their last two league games, including a 2-0 defeat to fellow Canadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution

Out-of-sorts Philadelphia Union welcome New England Revolution to the Talen Energy Stadium for an exciting MLS showdown.

Before succumbing to a 2-0 reverse in their most recent MLS encounter, Philadelphia had gone undefeated in ten consecutive matches against this opposition on the spin (W8, D2).

A 2-0 away loss to Nashville last time out hampered New England’s almost perfect MLS start (W2, D1), marking the first league game in which they failed to score this term.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City travel to the BBVA Compass Stadium to take on Houston Dynamo, looking to post consecutive away MLS wins against this opposition for the first time in their history.

Since a 2-1 home victory over San Jose Earthquakes in their MLS curtain-raiser, Houston have gone winless in three league games on the trot (D2, L1), conceding the opener twice in the process.

Kansas City have been fun to watch during this early stage of the season, with three of their four MLS fixtures thus far seeing over 2.5 goals and both teams on the scoresheet.

Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Minnesota United and Vancouver Whitecaps are set to square off at the Allianz Field in only their seventh MLS meeting.

Before a bore draw in their most recent MLS encounter, none of their previous four matches in the competition had ended level, with two wins for each side.

It has been a horrendous start to the season for Minnesota, who have lost all four MLS games so far by an aggregate score of 10-3, while Vancouver won two out of four (D1, L1), each without conceding.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders

Earthquakes Stadium is the venue, as San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders lock horns in a top-of-the-table Western Conference showdown.

Since losing 2-1 at Houston on Matchday 1, San Jose have hit the ground running in MLS, putting together three consecutive wins despite failing to keep a clean sheet on each occasion.

Ahead of the kick-off, Seattle are the only side in the Western Conference yet to taste defeat this MLS campaign (W3, D1) and boast by far the best goal difference in their division (+8, GF:10, GA:2).

May 13

DC United vs Chicago Fire

DC United and Chicago Fire are desperate to find their mojo following a dreadful start of the season as they prepare to exchange tackles at the Audi Field.

After a promising start to the campaign that saw them beat New York City 2-1 at home, DC United have crumbled, losing each of their subsequent three league outings by an aggregate scoreline of 8-2.

By contrast, Chicago are one of three franchises yet to win this term (D1, L3), losing each of their last three MLS fixtures by a two-goal margin.

May 15

New York City vs Toronto FC

New York City will be looking to claim their first home MLS triumph against Toronto FC since June 2018 when the sides meet at the Yankee Stadium on May 15.

Though a 2-1 away loss to DC United on Matchday 1 saw City start the season with a whimper rather than a bang, Rony Deila’s men have picked themselves up to win two of their subsequent three league games (D1) and climb to the top of the Eastern Conference.

Toronto, who have lost both of their MLS trips this year by a two-goal margin, can draw confidence from back-to-back victories at the Yankee Stadium, both of which saw the winning goal arrive beyond the 85th minute.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Austin FC

Experienced MLS campaigners Los Angeles Galaxy play host to the competition debutants Austin FC at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Galaxy have won three of their opening four MLS fixtures by a slender single-goal margin, with a 3-0 thumping to Seattle Sounders on Matchday 3 being the solitary exception in this run.

Austin have endured mixed fortunes in the early stage of the campaign, winning two of their four league matches while losing the other two, with each of those games coming away from home.

Other games:

Philadelphia vs New York Red Bulls

Minnesota vs FC Dallas

Colorado vs Houston Dynamo

Real Salt Lake vs Nashville

San Jose vs Portland