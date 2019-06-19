Manchester United fans react to Dean Henderson’s performance against France under-21

England under-21s kicked off their Euros under-21 campaign last night with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of France.
Manchester City’s Phil Foden opened the scoring before the young Three Lions were pegged back twice in the dying minutes of the games.
Despite being on the losing side, Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been praised for his sublime performance in goal, and many are already tipping him to take over from David De Gea once the Spaniard leaves.
The 22-year-old foiled Lyon’s Moussa Dembele’s penalty and one-on-one effort, and was a massive presence in goal.
Henderson spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, featuring in all 46 Championship games and even weighing in with an assist to help them secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.
The United academy graduate doesn’t know where he would be playing next season, but has declared that he is good enough to be a Premier League goalkeeper whichever club he is and is confident that he should be playing for the Red Devils.
Henderson has vowed to show the Old Trafford outfit what they are missing if he is sent out on loan next season, and United fans have reacted to his heroics against France last night.
Here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:
If De Gea doesn’t sign Hendo should just take his place. He will have bad moments but is determined to learn from his mistakes and be the best
— Ant Hickman (@ahickmanuk) June 18, 2019
De gea replacement right
— Tim (@timmounce) June 18, 2019
Top goalkeeper
— Nick (@rigsby1734) June 18, 2019
if we get a world class CB, and de gea decide to leave us. i'd be fine if deano become our first GK.
— Rahadi (@_____rahadi) June 18, 2019
Dean Henderson is quality.
— ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 18, 2019
Dean Henderson will be the first choice goalkeeper for Manchester United next season. You heard it here first. https://t.co/NDb0JL4cnN
— Welsh Wizard⚡️🔴 (@DanJames_SZN) June 18, 2019
Want him to play for us next season
— Shane Reyes (@Trigga_king89) June 19, 2019
Dean Henderson 1000 percent needs to be daves replacement
Whenever the time comes What a talent,and what a character
— Sam Perry (@Sam_perry98) June 18, 2019
Quality keeper
— Mason (@MasonBartlett20) June 18, 2019