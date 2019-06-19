Blog Teams Manchester United Manchester United fans react to Dean Henderson’s performance against France under-21

England under-21s kicked off their Euros under-21 campaign last night with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of France.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden opened the scoring before the young Three Lions were pegged back twice in the dying minutes of the games.

Despite being on the losing side, Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been praised for his sublime performance in goal, and many are already tipping him to take over from David De Gea once the Spaniard leaves.

The 22-year-old foiled Lyon’s Moussa Dembele’s penalty and one-on-one effort, and was a massive presence in goal.

Henderson spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, featuring in all 46 Championship games and even weighing in with an assist to help them secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The United academy graduate doesn’t know where he would be playing next season, but has declared that he is good enough to be a Premier League goalkeeper whichever club he is and is confident that he should be playing for the Red Devils.

Henderson has vowed to show the Old Trafford outfit what they are missing if he is sent out on loan next season, and United fans have reacted to his heroics against France last night.

