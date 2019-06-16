Blog Teams Manchester United Manchester United fans react as club is linked with West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop

16 June, 2019

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United are keen on bringing West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop to Old Trafford this summer, and are willing to pay £45 million and part with a player to land the Frenchman.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new defender as he looks to rebuild his squad for next term, but with Napoli quoting £100 million for Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Leicester City not willing to let go of Harry Maguire except for £80 million, the Norwegian has been forced to look at other options, and he believes the West Ham man can also do a great job after an impressive debut campaign in the English top-flight last term.

The Hammers landed the 22-year-old for £22 million, and despite United’s willingness to pay double of that and include a player, the London Stadium aren’t ready to consider any offers below £60 million for their prized possession.

Diop featured in 38 games for West Ham, and he caught the eyes of erstwhile Red Devils’ boss Jose Mourinho last September during his side’s 1-0 loss at the London Stadium, with the Portuguese dubbing him “a monster who dominated in the duels”, and showering congratulations on the scout that found him.

United fans continue to react to their club’s interest in the France youth international, and here are the opinions of some of them on Twitter:

