Manchester United fans react as club is linked with West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United are keen on bringing West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop to Old Trafford this summer, and are willing to pay £45 million and part with a player to land the Frenchman.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new defender as he looks to rebuild his squad for next term, but with Napoli quoting £100 million for Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Leicester City not willing to let go of Harry Maguire except for £80 million, the Norwegian has been forced to look at other options, and he believes the West Ham man can also do a great job after an impressive debut campaign in the English top-flight last term.
The Hammers landed the 22-year-old for £22 million, and despite United’s willingness to pay double of that and include a player, the London Stadium aren’t ready to consider any offers below £60 million for their prized possession.
Diop featured in 38 games for West Ham, and he caught the eyes of erstwhile Red Devils’ boss Jose Mourinho last September during his side’s 1-0 loss at the London Stadium, with the Portuguese dubbing him “a monster who dominated in the duels”, and showering congratulations on the scout that found him.
United fans continue to react to their club’s interest in the France youth international, and here are the opinions of some of them on Twitter:
Issa Diop is a injury free Eric Bailly 🤝
— ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 15, 2019
What a signing Issa Diop will be for any top #PremierLeague side, let alone #MUFC.
On his day, he is so dominating that can be one of the best in England. 45 million pounds plus a player like Phil Jones will be a massive bargain.
— Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17) June 15, 2019
Issa Diop.
I have to admit he has talent, good in ground duels and a bit ok in tackling but he is not what mufc needs right now, #mufc needs a complete confirmed talent partnering with lindelof or Baily, We can sign him but like an add on after getting the real one pic.twitter.com/7lVo2lr1Zg
— Red Army🇰🇪 (@punditlanguage) June 15, 2019
Honestly I'd take Issa Diop at United all day long. Much better than Rojo, Jones and Smalling. Only 21, only gonna get better. Been West Ham's stand out player this season imo, it's just the focus has all been on Felipe Anderson. #MUFC
— MUFC4LIFE (@R786M) June 15, 2019
Get rid of your Fifa fan boy snobbery and names.
Issa Diop would improve us immensely #MUFC
— Ole's Wobbly Wheel (@2OIegend) June 15, 2019
Issa Diop cost West Ham for £20+ Million. Bar Lindelof, he’s better than any CB at Mufc. Young, good in air, can play. But hey, toxic fanbase? He’s not Koulibaly or doing speeches at Ajax. 6th place we finished! The snobbery is scary. Approaching toxic fans like… #mulive pic.twitter.com/x9zmVXGpi3
— Shuaib ❄️ (@ShuaibKhan26) June 15, 2019
If you haven't heard, never mind watched Issa Diop then football isnt for you.
Stick to Fifa #MUFC
— Ole's Wobbly Wheel (@2OIegend) June 15, 2019
"Welcome to the MUFC Family, Issa Diop! #DiopIssaRed"
— Teddy Aditya (@mtedddy) June 15, 2019
I like Issa Diop. He's a cracking footballer and athlete and a good defender, and he's only 22. Huge potential. #mufc
— Aidan (@aidanfarrelly) June 15, 2019
Issa Diop dominated against us but I don’t think he’s that good tbh. Hope he proves me wrong. #mufc
— United Section (@PogbaAgenda) June 15, 2019