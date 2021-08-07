Liverpool have joined the race to sign Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool have now joined the race to sign Arnaut Danjuma from Bournemouth, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

It has been claimed that Danjuma has been linked with a move to Juventus and Fiorentina, but the Reds have now joined the race to sign the winger.

Premier League rivals Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old this summer, and they could rekindle their interest following the departure of Jack Grealish to Manchester City.

Villa have already signed Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City this summer, but Dean Smith will be looking to sign more quality players with £100 million burning holes in his pocket.

However, Liverpool have emerged as a serious candidate to sign the Dutchman who managed 17 goals and eight assists across all competitions last season.

The Cherries reportedly want around £35m for the highly-rated winger.

The two-cap Netherlands international was in scintillating form last season, but the Reds are highly unlikely to pay the amount set by Bournemouth.

This has been a quiet transfer window from the Reds, with Ibrahima Konate being the only addition for the club so far.

There is a feeling that the Reds may need two more signings to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title, but they have a shortage of funds at the moment.

Liverpool are looking to recoup money from player sales. If Xherdan Shaqiri leaves the club, Danjuma could be a solid replacement for the Swiss international.

Read: How the Aston Villa fans reacted to Jack Grealish’ farewell message.