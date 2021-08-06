Celtic still keen to sign Liverpool defender Ben Davies

James Pearce of The Athletic has claimed that Liverpool need two more signings to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

It has been reported for a while that Liverpool will look to offload some of their fringe players (a process that is ongoing) to fund a move for new arrivals.

One of the players who are likely to leave this summer is Ben Davies.

The future of the 25-year-old defender remains uncertain. He joined the club during the January transfer window from Preston, and Liverpool are now willing to let him go.

The report claims that last week the Reds rejected an initial loan offer from Sheffield United, who wanted an option to buy him next summer.

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Championship outfit Bournemouth are also interested in signing the centre-back.

Liverpool signed Davies and Ozan Kabak as short-term options, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez had already been ruled out for the entirety of the campaign.

Davies, who is on £60k-per-week wages at Liverpool, is yet to play a minute of competitive first-team football for the Reds, and it seems his future lies away from Anfield.

With Van Dijk, Gomez, and Matip all now fully fit, and Liverpool adding Ibrahima Konate to bolster their defence, Davies is expected to drop down the pecking order.

Celtic are in the process of rebuilding under Ange Postecoglou, and the Bhoys have already made some smart signings.

As many as six new players have arrived at the club, including two centre-backs. Carl Starfelt and Osaze Urhoghide have arrived at Parkhead already, but another quality addition in the form of Davies would be fantastic for them.

