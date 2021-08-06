John McGinn reacts to Jack Grealish’s Aston Villa exit

Jack Grealish completed a big-money move to Manchester City last night and his former teammate John McGinn has sent out a message to the player on social media.

The Aston Villa midfielder tweeted that Grealish is a world-class player and he will be missed by everyone at the club.

A world class player but more importantly an even better guy. Will be missed by everyone! All the best @JackGrealish 💜 pic.twitter.com/VgfySbVJ4e — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) August 5, 2021

The 25-year-old was undoubtedly the best player at Aston Villa over the last few seasons and the West Midlands club must look to strengthen their squad adequately after his departure.

Grealish has signed a six-year contract with the Premier League champions and he is expected to earn around £115 million across the tenure of his deal.

Furthermore, Manchester City are reportedly paying a fee of around £100 million for his services and that should give Aston Villa a healthy transfer kitty to work with.

Per this @TelegraphDucker story on the Grealish deal, he has signed a 6-year deal worth £115m (in wages), which, at £369,231 per WEEK, would make him the highest paid footballer in the history of English football. (Apart from, maybe, De Bruyne, unconfirmed) — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) August 5, 2021

The West Midlands outfit have already strengthened their squad with some exciting attacking signings and they must look to improve their midfield options before the window closes.

Danny Ings, Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia should improve them immensely in the final third. However, the new signings might need some time to settle in.

They need to bring in a creative central midfielder to support McGinn and Douglas Luiz next season. Villa have been linked with the Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

