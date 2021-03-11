Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas could reunite in MLS

Lionel Messi and Cesc Fabregas could be on their way to the MLS in the coming years, according to a report by the Mirror.

Messi’s future has been the subject of a lot of speculation over the last year. His transfer request in the summer is still fresh in the memories, and it is unclear whether the Barcelona hierarchy have convinced him to change his mind.





Meanwhile, Fabregas turns 34 in the next few weeks and has just over a year left on his current contract. The World Cup winner currently sits in fourth place in Ligue 1 with Monaco, playing just 637 league minutes all season.

According to the Mirror, the players’ wives are close friends and plan for their families to move out to the United States of America in the coming years.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has commented on the rumours, believing that it is only a matter of time before Messi and Fabregas switch to the USA.

Speaking to CBS Sports, as quoted by the Mirror, Balague said: “At some point, I am sure people will try to convince them (Messi and Fabregas) to come to the MLS.

“Cesc Fabregas’ wife and Messi’s wife are very good friends and they both, the wives, have convinced Cesc and Messi to go to America together.”

Messi is out of contract in the summer, so it would be financially viable for many clubs to take him. However, the Argentine is still playing to an exceptionally high standard. A move to the MLS at this stage of his career may feel like a complete waste of his talent.

In the summer, there were rumours that the 33-year-old was set to spend a few seasons at Manchester City, reuniting with Pep Guardiola, before moving to New York City – owned by the City Football Group.

Messi and Fabregas played together for three years at Barcelona from 2011 through to 2014. During that time, they won one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey.

