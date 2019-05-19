Leeds offer new deals to Downing, Hudson, Huggins and Male

Leeds United confirm they have offered new deals to four youngsters – Matthew Downing, Theo Hudson, Niall Huggins and Harrison Male.
Downing is a left-back who plays for the u23 side. The 19-year-old, who was born in Leeds, progressed from the u18s in 2017 and has clearly impressed enough to be retained for another year. He’ll be hoping he can put himself in contention of some first-team football in 2019/20.
Hudson is a midfielder who plays for the u18s. The 18-year-old, who has represented England u16 level, made his u23 debut for Leeds in March and will want to solidify his spot in the reserves next season, with a view to being promotion to the first-team.
Huggins is a forward who plays for the u18s. The 18-year-old has briefly represented the u23s and was offered a professional contract in March as reward for his form. As for Male, the 18-year-old is a goalkeeper who plays for the u18s. He’s represented the u23s and has represented England at u16 level too.
Leeds also announced that Luke Lyons and Joe Stanley had their scholarships extended by one year, with the club taking up an automatic option within their existing deals.
