Leeds fans react to links with Ryan Kent

Leeds United are looking to sign Liverpool’s Ryan Kent this summer.
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are determined to add to their wide options and Kent has been identified as a target.
The 22-year-old was on loan at Rangers last season and he managed to impress.
Kent was one of Steven Gerrard’s best players and he was linked with a permanent move to Ibrox earlier this summer.
The winger picked up 6 goals in 25 starts for Rangers last season and he would be a useful addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The youngster is certainly talented but he is not ready for the Premier League level.
A move to the Championship or the Scottish League would be ideal at this stage.
He is not a first-team option for Jurgen Klopp and therefore a reasonable offer might be enough to secure his services this summer.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds manage to agree on a deal with Liverpool in the coming weeks.
Some of the Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Maybe loan and buy if we go up, would work
— Lee Whitehouse💙💛 (@lee_whitehouse1) June 11, 2019
Not a chance were going to pay 35 million.
— Pj palmer 🇬🇧 💙💛 (@Newell007) June 11, 2019
Get this done asap and get Costa done and watch others wanting to join
— jayjay82 (@jwh1982) June 10, 2019
No chance get wilks back playing
— Scott howells (@HowellsU) June 10, 2019
Looked very sharp at Rangers and punched Scott Brown.
Would be a great addition 😉
— Will (@1resonnance) June 11, 2019
personally I hope he does come to Leeds
— andrew (@andrewlufclad) June 10, 2019