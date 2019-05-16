Keith Andrews heaps praise on Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings

Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews has lavished praise on the Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings after his performances this season.
The on-loan centre back has been excellent for Dean Smith’s side and he has been key to their resurgence this season.
At one point, Villa were struggling in the mid-table places. However, the return of Grealish from injury and a few intelligent signings like Mings turned their season around.
Aston Villa now find themselves in the play-off final and they will be looking to beat Derby and secure their place in the Premier League now.
Speaking to Sky Sports during a programme (via HITC), Andrews revealed that Mings has been a Rolls Royce of a player for Aston Villa.
The defender could not hack it at Bournemouth but he has proven his quality with the Championship club.
“I tell you what he’s like a Rolls Royce,” Andrews told Sky Sports Football. “I can’t tell you how impressed I have been. I have seen him play for Bournemouth. Never done it. Physically, mentally not sure he was quite getting over his injuries and never got up to full speed fitness wise because he didn’t have the run of games.
“Since he has come into this team, he has transformed this defence. The way he goes about it. The pace and power. At times, when they struggled for real composure he was the one player, he was the one that gave them it. He was magnificent.”
It will be interesting to see if he secures a permanent move to Villa Park this summer.
If he can guide them to the Premier League, Aston Villa should do everything in their power to sign him permanently.