Jose Mourinho says Troy Parrott needs to work hard to play regularly for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are in need of a striker with Harry Kane out injured till April.
Boss Jose Mourinho is expected to bring a replacement before the end of the January transfer window, but time isn’t on his side.
Spurs have Troy Parrott as their only primary striker, but the 17-year-old has played just five minutes of Premier League football this term.
He also featured in the League Cup draw against Colchester in September, and it remains to be seen if he will be getting any tangible playing minutes going forward.
Mourinho recently handed Japhet Tanganga, 20, his full Premier League bow after he was impressed with the youngster’s performances in training.
The Portuguese says Parrot will start getting the needed playing chances when he goes through the process like Tanganga, adding that the teenager needs to work a lot.
“I had a long conversation with him today, so I’m ready to share with you a little bit. I think he has potential. I think he needs to work a lot. He has a process to go through, a process that probably Tanganga had. One thing is 17 and another thing is 20. We are speaking about three years of distance and three year,” Mourinho told football.london.
“Ok in Tanganga’s case it was three years without a Premier League match, but it was three years or working and playing, playing in his age groups, playing in England national team [youth games], which also gave him some experience. Then with me it was just the last part of his preparation before he had his first opportunity.
“I think Troy has to go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes he can minutes. I’m not saying he’s not able to have minutes, but to put on his shoulders the responsibility of replacing somebody to be replaced, I don’t think he’s ready at all.”
While Parrott has since made his senior Republic of Ireland debut, starting in a 3–1 friendly win against New Zealand and providing an assist for Ireland’s second goal of the game last November, he isn’t ready to shoulder the huge responsibilities that come with leading the line at Tottenham.