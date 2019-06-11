Jack Grealish reacts to the Anwar El Ghazi signing

Aston Villa confirmed the arrival of Anwar El Ghazi on a permanent deal last night.
The winger made a good impression during his loan spell last season and the newly promoted side have not made the move permanent.
The 24-year-old picked up 6 goals and 6 assists in 28 Championship starts last season.
El Ghazi will be looking to prove himself in the Premier League now.
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish took to Twitter to share his reaction to the signing.
His tweet read:
Welcome back @AElGhazi7 this time.. on a permanent 😁❤️💪🏻⚽️ #AVFC pic.twitter.com/d6iJV7Q5Xr
— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) June 10, 2019
Dean Smith needs to keep his key players in order to do well in the Premier League and the El Ghazi transfer was a no brainer.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal for Tyrone Mings now. The Bournemouth defender was on loan at Villa Park last season and he was one of Aston Villa’s best players.
Signing him on a permanent basis should be top priority for the newly promoted side.
The fans will be delighted with the El Ghazi deal and they will be looking forward to the Mings transfer now.