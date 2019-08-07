Illan Meslier to join Leeds on loan

According to reports from Sky Sports, Leeds United are close to signing Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
The 19-year-old French goalkeeper is set to undergo a medical today ahead of a season-long loan to Leeds United.
Sky Sports journalist Tim Thornton confirmed the report on social networking site Twitter earlier today.
Sky sources: Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier set to undergo a medical today ahead of a season-long loan to Leeds. #lufc
Leeds United needed to sign a goalkeeper this summer after they lost Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who joined Premier League club, Burnley, last week.
Kiko Casilla is the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, and it seems Meslier will become his understudy at the Yorkshire club.
The youngster is a highly-rated young goalkeeper and has made 23 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2018.
He has also represented the France Under-19 team, which shows that Leeds have signed a player with loads of potential.
While an experienced Championship or Premier League goalkeeper would have been ideal, it seems Marcelo Bielsa has landed a hidden gem here.