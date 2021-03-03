Gary Neville reckons Harry Kane will still be playing Europa League football next season

Tottenham Hotspur are currently six points off the Champions League places with a game in hand, and while they cannot be ruled out as far as a top-four finish goes, Jose Mourinho’s men are not one of the favourites based on current form.

Their brilliant Europa League campaign and last weekend’s 4-0 demolition of Burnley do not mask how poor they have been recently, and their most realistic chance of playing in Europe’s elite competition next season will be by winning the Europa League.





Former Manchester United star and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville does not think that they will be playing in the Champions League next term if they continue on this current form.

When asked by a fan during a Twitter Q & A about where Harry Kane could end up next season, Neville was in no doubt about their fate.

Europa League the way they’re going https://t.co/05cqDJ5LqO — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2021

Without a doubt, Kane is Champions League quality and missing out on the competition again next season will be a huge blow for him.

The Spurs star wants to win silverware and play regularly in the biggest club competition in the world, but he could end up achieving neither of them.

Both are still feasible, but Tottenham will have to do much better going forward this term.

They face red-hot Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup next month, and it will take a lot of brilliance and luck to beat Pep Guardiola’s side.

Spurs face Dinamo Zagreb in the round of 16 of the Europa League, and while they will fancy their chances of booking a place in the quarter-finals of the competition, there are some tougher hurdles ahead.

Kane is not expected to leave north London this summer no matter what happens, but with the likes of Man City linked with the England international, his loyalty would be seriously tested if the big clubs come calling.

In other news, Mourinho has ruled midfielder out of Spurs clash with Fulham.