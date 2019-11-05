Gary Lineker reacts as Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son has his red card against Everton rescinded

Tottenham Hotspur have won their appeal to get the red card awarded to South Korean forward Heung-min Son against Everton on Sunday overturned.
The Spurs star’s tackle on Andre Gomes led to a nasty ankle injury after the Portuguese collided with Serge Aurier, and despite initially showing him a yellow card, referee Martin Atkinson changed his mind.
A distraught Son was inconsolable after seeing how badly injured Gomes was, but the Toffees man has since undergone a successful operation and has been discharged from the hospital.
Given that the Spurs forward’s tackle wasn’t malicious in any way, many were shocked to see Atkinson show him his marching orders.
VAR didn’t rule it out either, and that decision didn’t do the system any good given its recent controversies.
Match of the Day presenter and former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker has reacted to the F.A’s decision to rescind the red card on Twitter thus:
Son wins his appeal against the red card he received on Sunday. Right decision and a kick up the backside for VAR.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 5, 2019
Tottenham legend Graham Roberts saw the humorous side, reacting thus:
Can we replay the last 12 mins as well? Players heads from both sides totally went after that.
— Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) November 5, 2019
Replays showed that Gomes suffered the injury after Son’s tackle and just right before he collided with full-back Serge Aurier, and Spurs will breathe a sigh of relief following the F.A’s decision.
The red card would have seen the 27-year-old miss the Premier League games against Sheffield United, West Ham United and Bournemouth, and given their recent struggles, missing one of their best players in those games would have been a massive blow.