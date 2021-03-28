Gary Lineker raves about Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Gary Lineker has praised Harry Kane as England won 2-0 against Albania to continue their perfect winning start to the World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign.

The England skipper scored one and provided the other for Mason Mount to round off an impressive individual performance.





Gareth Southgate’s side looked flat before Kane produced a rare moment of quality to direct Luke Shaw’s cross into the far corner of the net.

Lineker took to Twitter to express his reaction to Kane’s goal. He has described the Spurs striker as “irrepressible”.

Another goal for the irrepressible @HKane. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 28, 2021

The Tottenham striker also hit the bar from close range.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount scored the second goal of the game with a composed finish after a pass by Kane.

England beat San Marino 5-0 on Thursday in the opening qualifying game.

Kane has been simply outstanding this season. He has scored 22 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season and provided 15 assists as well.

However, it was Kane’s first England goal since November 2019. He will be relieved to break the drought, and England fans can expect more goals from him in coming matches.

