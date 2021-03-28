Graham Roberts reacts to Sky Sports report on Harry Kane

England skipper Harry Kane has said that he will decide his Tottenham Hotspur future after the Euros.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Kane is attracting interests from Manchester United, Man City and Real Madrid.





The Spurs striker has suggested that he is focused on leading England to their first piece of silverware since the 1966 World Cup win.

This has been a disappointing campaign for Spurs but they can still end the season on a high by winning the Carabao Cup and securing a Premier League top-four spot.

The 27-year-old striker has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions, and he has a contract at the club till 2024. However, he may look to move elsewhere if Spurs fail to secure Champions League football next season.

Former Spurs player Graham Roberts has expressed his reaction to the report saying “nobody in the world has got £200m” to sign Kane.

At Tottenham Hotspur football club stop trying to stir things up that’s all you do nobody in the world has got £200 mil that’s what it’s going to take to even the club to think about so no story — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) March 28, 2021

Spurs are under no pressure to sell Kane. However, in case he decides to move on, Daniel Levy would demand a fee in the region of £200m for him.

However, depending on where Spurs finish at the end of the season, he could feel that that this would be the perfect time for him to leave the club where he has a better chance of winning trophies.

Meanwhile, former Spurs striker and now playing for Rangers, Jermain Defoe, has urged Kane to seek pastures new if he wants to win silverware.

In other news, Tottenham have joined the race to sign Florian Thauvin.