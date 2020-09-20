Gareth Bale reacts to Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur’s new number 9 Gareth Bale appears to have been impressed with his side’s 5-2 win over Southampton at the St. Mary’s Stadium.

Spurs came from a goal down to secure their first Premier League victory of the 2020-21 season, with Son Heung-min grabbing four goals while Harry Kane scored the fifth after assisting all of his teammate’s goals.





It was a very impressive performance from Tottenham, and Bale was pleased with what he saw, taking to Instagram to react thus:

The Wales international was announced by Tottenham yesterday, and he has returned to N17 from Real Madrid seven years after he left for a then world-record £85 million.

Spurs’ attack was on fire today, with the duo of Kane and Son tormenting the Saints’ defence, and adding Bale to that team is huge.

Having that trio lead their line will definitely boost the North Londoners’ chances of breaking into the top-four this term and challenging for silverware, and fans can’t wait to see the Welshman make his second debut for the club.