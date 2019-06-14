Everton fans react to links with Moise Kean

Everton are thought to be interested in the Juventus striker Moise Kean.
According to Tuttomercatoweb, there hasn’t been any offer from the Premier League club but they are keeping tabs on him.
Kean is highly rated around Europe and he could prove to be a splendid long term addition to Marco Silva’s side. The 19-year-old scored 7 goals in 12 games (6 starts) for Juventus last season.
Everton are in need of attacking reinforcements and despite his lack of experience, Kean could make a difference next season.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. The report claims that Juventus want to keep the player at the club.
It seems that Everton will have to come up with a big offer to change their stance. The Italian champions are under no pressure to sell.
A loan move might be more appealing to the Serie A giants. Kean needs to play more first-team football and Everton might be able to provide him with that opportunity.
Some of the Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the youngster and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Would love him
— Aaron (@aaronh2405) June 13, 2019
Only going to happen with a loan deal, here’s hoping Brands can get this over the line.
— jarrodwills EFC/STG 🇦🇺 (@jarrodwills) June 13, 2019
I’d love for this to be true but defo isn’t 😬
— Aero Kieran (@AeroKillux) June 13, 2019
Looks quality. Make it happen
— Adam George (@AdGeo1878) June 13, 2019
Please. And Thank you
— Adam Hafner (@hayf22) June 13, 2019
This boy is fantastic! 💙
— Klios ‘Klito’ Savva (@K_Savva) June 13, 2019