Europa League 2020/21 Quarter-Finals: UEL Results & Highlights

The Europa League takes centre stage this evening with the quarter-final first leg ties featuring some exciting fixtures.
We’ll update this story with reports, results and the latest Europa League highlights as the games are played.
The action is underway, with the two Premier League clubs strongly fancied to progress to the last four of the competition.
David de Gea starts in goal for Manchester United against Granada, while Scott McTominay and Daniel James replace Fred and Edinson Cavani.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of Arsenal’s starting XI for their game against Slavia Prague, but Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe return to the line-up.
Ajax versus Roma and Dinamo Zagreb versus Villarreal completes the quarter-final line-up.
Europa League Quarter-Final First Leg Results
Arsenal vs Slavia Prague
Granada vs Manchester United
Ajax vs Roma
Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal
Europa League Highlights
Europa League News
