Chris Sutton reacts to Celtic’s cup win on Twitter

3 December, 2018


Former Celtic player Chris Sutton has reacted to the club’s Scottish League Cup win on Twitter. Celtic managed to beat Aberdeen 1-0.

Sutton tweeted that it was a ‘magnificent’ win for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

His tweet read:

Ryan Christie scored the only goal of the game for the Scottish giants. They could have scored more but the likes of Sinclair missed a penalty.

Celtic will be delighted with their current run of form. After a poor start, they have recovered in the league and now they have won their first trophy of the season.

The Scottish League cup win was Celtic’s seventh straight domestic trophy and they have now won the competition 18 times.

The Hoops will be looking to build on their impressive performances and defend their league title now.

Celtic have got their European campaign back on track as well and Rodgers will be hoping to improve on that front as well.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com