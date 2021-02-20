Chelsea manager urges Christian Pulisic to prove his quality

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has urged Christian Pulisic to prove that he can be successful in the Premier League.

There was plenty of fanfare surrounding Pulisic when he joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, but he has struggled to live up to expectations so far.





The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, but Tuchel wants the forward to knuckle down and fight for a place at Chelsea.

Speaking at his press conference for his team’s trip to Southampton on Saturday, Tuchel said: “Chelsea bought Christian for a reason, for his quality, his potential and it’s our job to bring out the best in him.

“He proved in many weeks that he has the level to be a regular Chelsea player, to have a big impact in this club.

“It’s a challenge now to hold this level, to improve and to maintain the level and to keep improving.”

SL View

Pulisic’s signing sparked plenty of excitement amongst the club’s fans, but he has found it difficult to nail down a regular place in the starting XI.

However, Tuchel is aware of Pulisic’s qualities from their time together at Borussia Dortmund and he is the right man to get the best out of the winger.

The United States international is still only 22-years-old and has plenty of time to establish himself as a first-team regular.

