Chelsea leading the race to sign Sergio Aguero this summer

Chelsea have jumped to the head of the queue to sign Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

City’s all-time leading scorer will leave the club when his contract expired this summer, and the Blues are eager to secure his services.





According to the Mail, the Argentine wants to stay in the Premier League, and Chelsea are in ‘prime position’ to secure his services.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in Aguero, but he appears to be unwilling to leave England.

SL View

Aguero has endured a difficult season at the Etihad Stadium, with injuries and illness limiting him to just 14 appearances in all competitions.

However, City could regret their decision to allow the Argentine international to leave the club this summer.

As Luis Suarez has highlighted since leaving Barcelona for Atletico Madrid, it is dangerous to write off strikers of this quality too soon.

With Erling Braut Haaland’s agent currently on a mission to hawk his client to the highest bidder, Chelsea may view Aguero as a more cost-effective option.

He is proven in the Premier League, and it would be no surprise to see him firing in the goals for the London club next term.

Aguero’s arrival at Stamford Bridge could also be good news for Timo Werner, taking some of the weight off his shoulders after a difficult first season with the club.

