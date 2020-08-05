Aston Villa make enquiry for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard

Aston Villa are looking to sign the Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard this summer.

As per Sun, they have enquired about the 22-year-old Frenchman but Celtic do not want to sell him.





Edouard is thought to be valued at £40m and he would be an exceptional signing for Aston Villa. The Frenchman has the talent to develop into a top-class striker.

Smith needs to improve his attacking options and it will be interesting to see whether Villa manage to bring in a proven goalscorer. Wesley and Samatta are much more effective as back up options.

If they want to do well next season, they will need someone better leading the line. Edouard would have been ideal for them. He scored 28 goals last season and he has started this season with a hattrick already.

It will be interesting to see if Villa can persuade Celtic to change their stance.

Meanwhile, Said Benrahma is a target for Aston Villa as well and Dean Smith is plotting a summer move for the winger.

Benrahma has been one of the best players in the Championship and he deserves to play top-flight football. Brentford will struggle to keep him after failing in their promotion bid.

The 24-year-old winger scored 17 goals this past season.